Kanye West Displays Ghoulish Hologram of Kim's Late Dad, Calls Himself a Genius

Apparently, her well-deserved Twitter mockery for hosting a secret island birthday party wasn't enough for Kim Kardashian.

She's sharing the elaborate and bizarre gift that her husband gave her ... and used to praise himself in her late father's voice.

To celebrate his wife's 40th birthday, Kanye decided to resurrect her late father, Robert Kardashian, in a ghoulish holographic display.

You can't spell necromantic without romantic, we suppose.

To hear Kim tell it, however, her husband's bizarre and self-aggrandizing gift was the sweetest gesture imaginable.

"For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime," Kim gushed on Instagram.

She described the holographic recreation of her late father as "A special surprise from heaven."

"A hologram of my dad," Kim stated. Robert passed away 17 years ago, in 2003.

"It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over," Kim raved.

She added that she was "filled with lots so tears and emotion."

"I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom, and closest friends to experience together," Kim expressed.

"Thank you so much Kanye," Kim's caption concluded, "for this memory that will last a lifetime."

It certainly will, and the technological feat is certainly nothing to blink at.

But though Kanye undoubtedly put a tremendous amount of thought and effort into this project, some of his choices are ... questionable, at best.

"Happy birthday Kimberly," the phantasmal apparition says in the video. "Look at you, you're 40 and all grown up."

"You look beautiful just like when you were a little girl," the recreation states.

The stunning achievement in CGI then claims: "I watch over you and your sisters and brothers and the kids every day."

"The most beautiful thing that I have witnessed is watching you grow your family..." the looming specter says.

The hologram then praises: You are the most, most, most, most amazing mother to your four beautiful children, and they are perfect."

"Keep doing what you're doing, Kimberley," Robert appears to say. "Know that I am very proud of you and I'm always with you. I have built a firewall around our family."

Some of that seems inappropriate and ghoulish, while other parts seem fairly sweet.

There is, however, one particularly on-brand (for Kanye) part of the hologram's dialogue that has people stunned that even Kanye thought that it was appropriate.

"You married the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West," the hologram claims in a moment of special absurdity.

First of all, the technological equivalent of digging up someone's loved one's corpse so that you can use their remains as a puppet to praise yourself?

That's all kinds of weird.

Kanye might realize that he was going too far to be tasteful ... if he had the help that he needs for his mental health.

Second of all, many fans have spotted the detail that Kim's skill as a mother earns four iterations of the word "most" from this CGI display.

Meanwhile, Kanye's alleged genius receives five.

Kanye's ego could not even take a break for his own wife's birthday. His apparent insecurities continue to be clownish and alarming.