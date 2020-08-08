Kanye West Dances with Daughter, Pretends Everything is Absolutely Chill and Normal

Marital and mental problems?

Kanye West took part in a video late Friday that was clearly meant to be a response to these ongoing questions, with the rapper basically saying in response:

HUH? WHAT MARITAL AND MENTAL PROBLEMS?!?!?

The 43-year-old rapper -- and aspiring Joe Biden Presidential spoiler -- was spotted on social media yesterday in an allegedly candid video of him and his seven-year-old daughter, North West.

As you can see here, two busted out their dance moves and recreated a viral video making the rounds online.

"IT'S FRI-YE-YE," Kanye captioned the footage he shared.

In the clip, which appeared to be recorded by Kim Kardashian and which is clearly an attempt by the star to depict her husband in a positive light, the father-child duo leap out of a cart to show off their dancing skills.

At one point, North asked her dad what day it was, and with a huge smile on his face, Kanye replied:

"It's Friday then."

We guess this means the Wests are hanging out as a family once again... following what has been a VERY tumultuous couple of weeks.

The video went live almost two weeks after Kanye and Kim reunited for the first time in recent weeks.

In late July, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flew to Wyoming to see her troubled husband, with a insider telling E! News "it got very emotional."

How could it not?!?

Just days prior, Kanye has gone on stage and told the world that he wanted to abort North after initially learning Kim was pregnant with his baby.

Kardashian was reportedly so irate about her husband going public with something so private that she met with a divorce attorney.

She also issued her first-ever statement about Kanye's mental health, stating that West is bipolar and asking people to please show "compassion and empathy."

The rapper, for his part, has since said he's totally fine and is simply pro-choice.

But he did apologize to Kim for placing her in such an awkward spot.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," Kanye Tweeteed on Saturday, July 25, adding:

"I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me.

"Thank you for always being there for me."

Will she continue to be, however?

For a period of time, Kanye was chilling in Wyoming and Kardashian was at home in Los Angles with the couple's four kids.

Prior to his apology, meanwhile, West had been posting messages about Kim and her family on social media.

"Kriss [sic] don't play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children," the artist wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

"Ya'll tried to lock me up."

It was shortly afterward that Kim penned her lengthy message on Instagram.

"We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most," she wrote online late last month.

"I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this.

"Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well being and for your understanding."

We can't say for certain just where things stand now between Kim and Kanye.

But the stars clearly want us to think things are fine now, in light of this new video going viral.

"There are no serious talks of divorce yet," reports E! News.