Kailyn Lowry Plots Revenge Against Chris Lopez: I'm Gonna F--k His Friend!

They say revenge is a dish best served cold -- but it seems that Kailyn Lowry begs to differ.

She's currently planning an act of vengeance, and we're guessing she hopes the experience will be a hot one!

As you probably know, Lowry is currently pregnant with her fourth child.

Lowry is expecting a boy by her ex, Chris Lopez.

But just because they were knockin' boots a few short months ago, that doesn't mean Chris and Kail are together.

In fact, it sounds like their latest split was about as messy as breakups can get.

Lowry filed for a restraining order against Chris shortly after she conceived his child.

Not long after that, Lopez was arrested for violating the terms of the protective order.

Like we said, not exactly an amicable parting of ways.

Now, Kail has lashed out at her ex in a humorous TikTok video, in which she offer a bit of "advice" using the audio from a different user's post.

"I don't know who needs to hear this, but sis, look at me right now, look at me in my f--king eyes," she began.

"Go f--k his friend."

Now, the post was obviously meant as a joke, but this being the internet in 2020, a lot of people read way too much into it.

"I’m sorry but if you’re like 30 with 4 kids and just as many baby daddies you shouldn’t be doing s**t like this, you shouldn’t be on TikTok, and I am majorly judging you and your parenting abilities," one follower wrote.

"It’s not a good look for a mother," another added.

"Can she not find anything else on this earth to do besides being obscene on social media? This is one of my biggest pet peeves with Kail."

"This makes my skin crawl," a third chimed in.

Obviously, there were positive comments, as well.

Many users praised Kail for finding the humor in her situation and having a laugh at her own expense.

But a great many seemed to miss the fact that she was clearly joking.

There was a time when we thought that the coronavirus pandemic would lead to a sense of solidarity and greater compassion.

But we're starting to think it's only gonna make social media commenters even more ornery than before.