JWoww: Angelina Pivarnick Deserved to Be Roasted at Her Wedding!

It's been just over a year since Angelina Pivarnick married Chris Larangeira at the Park Château Estate and Gardens in New Jersey.

(Autumn weddings tend to be cheaper than summer ceremonies, a fact that MTV likely considered when planning the festivities.)

As Angelina and Chris celebrate their first anniversary (as far as we can tell, there's no truth to the rumors that Pivarnick and Larangeira are separated), their wedding continues to make tabloid headlines.

The reason, of course, is that a new season of Jersey Shore made its debut last week, and it immediately reignited the controversy over the bridesmaids speech that Snooki, JWoww, and Deena delivered at Angelina's wedding.

The backlash surrounding the speech was so extreme that Snooki quit Jersey Shore rather than put up with it any longer.

The consensus among the rest of the cast seems to be that Angelina created a ton of unnecessary drama by overreacting.

But then again, unnecessary drama is what this crew is all about.

In a recent group remote interview promoting the new season of Shore, Jenni opened up about her feelings on the speech.

She says she has some regrets about the way it was received, but at the end of the day, she's still not apologizing.

“We were just trying to be funny for her,” Jenni told Entertainment Tonight.

“I think, even after the speech, when the months went by and everyone’s going to see how it plays out, it’s not even about the speech anymore,” she added.

“It’s just very tit for tat and you know, it was just something that I’m glad I kind of went through to grow from it, as hard as it was and as dark as it was.”

Is it just us, or is Jenni pulling punches here?

She's glad she gave the speech, but she also feels bad for doing it?

Is this the same JWoww who was blaming Angelina for killing Jersey Shore just a few months ago?

Our guess is that Jenni's kids are getting old enough to understand what she does for a living, and she's trying to come off as less of a rage monster on TV.

Not only that, with the departure of Snooki, the show is running desperately low on female cast members, and Jenni is probably acutely aware that if she pushes Angelina too far there really won't be a Jersey Shore anymore.

Fortunately, Ms. Woww did slip in some subtle jabs at Angelina later in the same interview.

In addition to referring to Pivarnick as a "coworker" (in other words, not a friend), she spoke about the coronavirus pandemic and the way it caused her to reevaluate her relationships.

“It makes you choose your friends and your family even more,”'

As for whether or not the bridesmaids will be vindicated this season, Deena says fans will simply have to tune into Shore and find out.

“I feel like it will all unfold for everybody to see this season,” she said.

Nothing against Angelina, but a return of the old fist-swinging JWoww would be pretty entertaining.