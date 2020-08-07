Chrishell Stause: Justin Hartley Dumped Me Via Text!! TEXT!

We always knew that this season of Selling Sunset might tell us more about why Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause got divorced.

But nothing could have prepared us for the ugly details of how that divorce went down.

Selling Sunset is one of Netflix's reality hits, and soap opera alumna Chrishell Stause is one of the stars.

She is also the ex-wife of This Is Us star Justin Hartley.

In a teaser clip, Chrishell stuns fellow cast member Mary Fitzgerald with the details of their divorce.

"I found out because he text[ed] me that we were filed," Chrishell reveals through tears.

"Forty-five minutes later," she adds, "the world knew."

Mary is visibly stunned and shocked by this painful revelation.

"Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers, and I f--king want answers,” Chrishell expresses.

“I know people are saying we were only married two years," she admits.

"But it’s like, we were together for six years. …" Chrishell laments.

"In a fight, that’s his go-to, you know?" Chrishell explains. "Like, ‘I’m out, I’m out.’"

"I hate that kind of impulsive stuff," she complains.

"But I always just thought, you know, that’s just an issue that we work through it," Chrishell recalls.

Even after receiving that stunning text message, Chrishell says that she did not realize that he was serious at first.

“If that’s really what you wanted, there are better ways to go about [it],” she suggests.

For example, people often tell each other in person that they want a divorce.

Others take a different route, probably to the same ends; See Kim Kardashian's trial separation.

As for the celebrities in question here: “I talked to him right after," Chrishell reveals.

She shares that she spoke with him "‘cause I thought that must be a joke."

"But," Chrishell laments, clearly still dazed by all of this, "that was kind of the end of the communication."

"What am I supposed to say? What do you say after that?" she asks Mary, possibly rhetorically.

"It’s like, now I have to find a place to live," she complains.

"Now I have to scramble and figure this out, you know?” Chrishell shares.

“When I found out, I was minutes before leaving the house for work," Chrishell divulges.

"So," she recalls, "I immediately just grabbed a few things and I just got out of there as fast as I could."

“I don’t think I really knew where I was going or what I was gonna do," Chrishell admits, "but I just had to leave.”

When Mary asks if she and Justin are communicating solely through attorneys for the divorce, Chrishell sort of dodges the answer.

“It’s so weird," she remarks. "Like, whose life am I living?"

"I’ve never had an attorney in my life.”

That would definitely be an unusual feeling -- but anyone getting married should be prepared for the way that things could potentially end.

It is only natural that some of us are wondering what in the world preceded Justin's decision to apparently go to a courthouse and file for divorce.

And it is not unreasonable for some of us to think well, if you're done being married, there's no rational sense in delaying filing for divorce.

Be that as it may, Chrishell is certainly entitled to feel sad and stunned and hurt by the divorce and the manner in which she was informed.