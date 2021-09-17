Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin: Harassed By Selena Gomez Fans at Met Gala?

It's been three years since Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married.

But apparently, some fans still haven't adjusted to the idea that Bieber and ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez will never again be "a thing."

We suppose that sort of mentality is to be expected.

After all, fans get attached to celebrity couples, and sometimes, they have a harder time letting go than the actual exes.

But while the continued obsession with Bieber and Gomez is not surprising, the decision of some fans to subject to Hailey to undue harassment is quite shocking.

Like scores of other celebs, Justin and Hailey attended the Met Gala this week.

Unlike all the others, however, they were put in a very awkward position by some overzealous Selena fans.

Interestingly, this year's gala coincided with Justin and Hailey's third wedding anniversary.

Unfortunately, the couple probably won't remember it as a very happy occasion.

Fans outside the venue began chanting Selena's name in a clear effort to get under Justin and Hailey's skin.

It would be a gross move under any circumstances, but it's particularly repugnant coming, as it did, on the couple's anniversary.

Witnesses say the incident left Hailey in tears, as Justin struggled in vain to console her.

All of this comes amid rumors that Hailey is pregnant with Justin's baby.

If that's the case, then the harassment is all the moire shameful.

Sadly, this is not the first time that Hailey has been mistreated by diehard Selena fans.

When Hailey hosted a live Instagram chat back in December, Selena fans went public with their plan to trash-talk her throughout the event.

“[We] need to f–king bombard that s–t with Jelena and how Selena is better. Go after, please, let’s all go after her," wrote one such stan.

“This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better [and] so on and so forth," Bieber responded.

"It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love the most in this world. It is not right.”

Bieber is 100 percent correct that Hailey does not deserve to be subjected to that sort of harassment -- or any harassment, for that matter.

It's not as if she stole Justin away from Selena, and if she had, these two have been married for several years, which means it's time for everyone to move on.

That said, Bieber could easily take steps to ease the tension by admitting that he was deeply unkind to Selena during their time together.

“I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships," Gomez said in a recent interview, clearly suggesting that Bieber didn't treat her well.

"I felt so less-than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.”

Justin might believe that angry Selena fans are hoping that he'll get back together with the singer, and while that might be the case for some, we would guess that most merely want the Biebs to issue a public apology.