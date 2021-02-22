June Shannon: I've Changed! I Swear! Watch the New Season of My Show!

June Shannon has already gone from Not to Hot.

Now, however, the long-time reality star is hoping to go on a different kind of journey.

It's the kind one can only head down when one has been really far down... and when one hopes vows that the worst of those days are over.

In an extended trailer for WE tv's Mama June: Road to Redemption, the 41-year-old is all about trying to repair her fractured relationships with her daughters in the aftermath of her 2019 arrest on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Ever since that day, things have continued to spiral downward for June.

Hard.

And painfully.

"I have no idea who my mother is anymore," says June's daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon Efird, at one point in the preview featured here.

Anyone who has followed the extreme trials and tribulations of Mama June can fully understand why.

In a revealing admission last year, June opened up about the depths of her drug problems, saying she forgot she even had daughters during this binge.

“I was spending $3000-$4000 a day [on drugs]," June confessed at the time. “I spent my money on dope, casinos, whatever... I sold my house and all the contents in it.

"At that point, I was up to 2-3 ounces of cocaine a day,” she added. “We was cookin’ it, and at that point I was smokin’ it."

YIKES, right?!?

The teaser here flashes back to June's arrest and subsequent rehab stint -- and hints that she still has quite a lot of work to do to get back in the good graces of her family members.

"I've got to continuously show Pumpkin that I've changed," says June, who is one year sober.

In a sit down with Marriage Boot Camp's Dr. Ish Major, June says that "everyone deserves a second chance."

But Dr. Ish seems to disagree, telling June, "You are out of your mind."

Especially because, let's face it, this would be closer to a sixth, seventh or eighth chance.

As June's relatives -- including daughters Pumpkin and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson -- deal with their own issues, June struggles with the repercussions of her arrest.

"I may go to jail and never see my kids again. I'm scared s---less," she admits.

To Mama June's credit, she seems to acknowledge that words only go so far at this point.

She dragged her kids to H-E-Double-Hockey-Sticks and has a lot to prove.

"I want to say that I'm sorry," says June, "But I need to show that I'm sorry."

During an episode of Mama June: Family Crisis last year, June revealed that at one point, she was using as much as $2,500 worth of methamphetamine every day.

Is she really now on a road to redemption, as the subtitle of her upcoming season suggests?

We'll need to tune in to find out, which is exactly what Shannon wants us to do, of course.

Mama June: Road to Redemption premieres March 19 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

Will you be giving it a shot?

Get your first look at all the emotions to come now!