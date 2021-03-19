June Shannon: Geno and I Spent $1 Million on Drugs in Just One Year!

These days, Mama June Shannon has been sober for over a year alongside boyfriend Geno Doak.

But 2019 was a very different story for her, and she lost more than her family's trust.

Speaking to multiple outlets ahead of Friday night's premiere, June has some jarring numbers to share.

By her estimation, she and Geno spent nearly $1 million on drugs in just a year.

As you can see in the included clip, June had a lengthy conversation with Access Hollywood this week.

“I would say the last year of our addiction," June estimated, "probably a good $900,000."

She expressed: “So much money was sent to our dope man.”

June emphasized that despite extensive use of pawn shops, many of her transactions were cash-free.

She said that after she got sober and looked at the numbers, she found $80,000 in Cash app transactions.

As June had shared before, she mentioned that she and Geno had awaited $15k to get their last high, but the late payment prompted them to enter rehab early.

“I went into rehab with $1.75 to my name,” June recalled.

“And," she remarked, "I came out with nothing.”

June described how, with production postponed due to the pandemic, she had to "learn those old hustles" to stay afloat.

“It’s so much easier for me to say, ‘Hey, I don’t want to feel this,'” June explained.

“I don’t want to go back to that," she emphasized.

June cut right to the chase: "I don’t want to have my bank accounts overdrawn.”

June shared how she had used meth off and on until 2015. In 2017, her coke habit began.

“In this industry, it’s kind of crazy that until you get busted it’s okay," June remarked.

"And I think that is the wrong way to be," she expressed, "but it is — it’s true."

“You miss so much,” June remarked about her downward spiral.

“My kids stopped talking to me …" she added. Understandable after her numerous betrayals.

"So now," June noted, "our thing is that we’re trying to redeem our kids and it’s been a process."

"Addiction is selfish," June acknowledged, "but my recovery is selfish also.”

She characterized herself as having an “addictive personality."

June shared that she is now working on channeling that into being addicted to “helping people in recovery.”

June had a similar conversation with Us Weekly.

“I spent, like, $750K," June said of 2019. Grand total, she estimated, she spent more "like $1.5 million" on drugs.

"I had a lot of money saved up because that’s just me, I’m just a frugal type of person."

“You gotta think about it, like, literally since 2000 into 2017 [and into January 2020]," June described.

"Our habits start off as a one gram a day, which was $100," she explained.

"And then it went from there to, like, a couple hundred dollars next week, a couple hundred dollars," June detailed.

"Then it became $2,400 or $3,000 just depending on where we were at," June added.

Specifically, she said: "If we were in L.A., our habit will be four grand a day.”

Everything's more expensive in certain cities.

“The only difference in me using versus somebody who doesn’t have the money that would be homeless, or something," June began.

She continued: "is I just had an abundance of money to do more of the drug.”

June said that perhaps the only reason that fans were surprised by her arrest was that she was functional until that final year.

“I know the world will be shocked because you didn’t know it," June acknowledged.

"I was out doing press. I was out living my life," she characterized herself over the years.

June added: "I was out doing, you know, I was doing a season and stuff like that."