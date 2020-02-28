June Shannon Cries, Looks Like Literal Death in From Not to Hot Trailer

June Shannon lives, folks!

In the most basic sense of this word at least.

Following several months of dangerous, troubling and irresponsible behavior that has alienated the long-time reality star from her family, Mama June makes an actual appearance on the first extended trailer for From Not to Hot.

And she's a sight for eyes that are about to feel sore.

Previously, WeTV teased the upcoming season of this program by implying that the feud between June and her daughters was phony.

It wouldn't be difficult to still push that argument, considering the new season will be entirely based on Shannon's downfall and the impact it has had on her loved ones...

... but at least this new sneak peek gives us an actual look at these people in emotional action.

In the preview featured here, June comes face to face with daughters Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon during what appears to be an intervention.

We don't mean this in an insulting sense, but more in a sense that gives fans an idea of just how far Shannon has fallen... she looks rough.

She looks like someone who has been drinking non-stop and doing a lot of drugs with her awful boyfriend, Geno Doak.

These two have seemingly been on downward spiral since they were busted for crack cocaine possession last year in March 2019.

In perhaps our favorite part of the trailer, Lauryn refers to Doak as a "piece of sh-t."

Following this the arrest, Jo "Doe Doe" Shannon claims to the camera in the promo that June is "not in a safe place," and that Doak has "such a hold on her."

She then makes it clear that her mission is to track June down in Alabama and bring her home.

"Mama said nothing's ever gonna come between us," Alana says at one point. "I don't even know who she is anymore."

Coming together for the aforementioned intervention, a tearful Mama June confronts her daughters, insisting to the camera:

"Nobody knows what the real story is."

How fortunate for her that she now has a reality show, in desperate need of ratings, on which she can tell is, right?!?

Mama June: From Not to Hot | Family Crisis returns to WeTV on Friday, March 27 at 9 p.m. ET.

Here is what you can expect from it, based on the official synopsis:

The fourth season of 'Mama June: Family Crisis' premiering Friday, March 27 at 9pm on WE tv, follows the Shannon family trying to cope with the fallout of Mama's arrest, drug addiction and dysfunctional relationship with boyfriend Geno.

Leaning on each other for strength and support, the family struggles together to maintain hope for June's healthy return

June's daughter Lauryn ("Pumpkin") and husband Josh have taken custody of June's youngest daughter Alana ("Honey Boo Boo") and are raising her along with their adorable toddler Ella — a ray of sunshine oblivious to the chaos unfolding around her.

June's sister Joanne ("Doe Doe") is determined to find June and separate her from Geno, who the family believes is a bad influence.

Jennifer, June's nemesis and wife of June's ex-boyfriend "Sugar Bear", is eager to step into the spotlight vacated by June, winning a major magazine cover contest showcasing her own "not to hot" transformation.

However, when Alana starts acting out on social media Jennifer decides it's time for her and Sugar Bear to step up and demand full custody of Alana.

Throughout the season there are many joyous family moments: Alana's return to high school and budding comedy career, Ella's unforgettable baby pageant debut, and breakthrough family therapy moments with Dr. Ish that help them move forward together in a healthy way.

However, constantly lurking in the background is the frightening decline of their family matriarch — as June faces legal problems, physical deterioration, money issues and suspected abuse from the partner she refuses to abandon.

Will June finally hit her rock bottom and seek professional help? Can she return to the family as the "old June" they all miss terribly?

Can love and belief in each other get them through a family crisis that is all too relatable to thousands of American families?