Jorge Nava Recounts Details of Marijuana Arrest: They Had a Whole Task Force!

One of 90 Day Fiance's most memorable couples is Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko.

These days, they are thoroughly broken up, with Jorge expecting Baby #2 with his girlfriend, Rhoda.

In between his fallen marriage and his happily ever after, Jorge faced two dark years behind bars.

Jorge is now opening up about that experience with new details on his harrowing arrest.

This weekend, Jorge Nava was a guest on 90 Day: Bares All on Discovery Plus.

There, he was able to divulge new information about his unjust arrest in Arizona.

Jorge was driving ten duffel bags of cannabis from California, where it is legal, to Arizona, where it was very illegal.

In the interview, Jorge revealed that Arizona had set up a task force to intercept exactly those kinds of shipments.

Jorge was on his best behavior while driving his SUV, keeping "both hands on 10 and two."

An officer apparently decided to follow and catch up with him, only to later pull him over.

Allegedly, the officer ran his plates, determined that he was registered out of state, and opted to pull him over.

The officer claimed that Jorge had hit some road bumps while driving, though Jorge disputes this claim.

He was asked whether he had been drinking or taking any medication -- Jorge said no.

Jorge clarified that there was no marijuana odor in the car despite having nearly 300 pounds of leaves in his vehicle.

The officer decided that he would write him a written warning and send him on his way.

However, once the officer had Jorge's license and returned to his vehicle, he seemingly had a change of heart.

That change of heart was for the worse, however.

Whether he googled Jorge's name or looked up any files on him is unclear.

What Jorge does know is that the officer returned with obvious suspicions that Jorge was transporting some naughty plants.

When Jorge did not fall for the officer's attempts to get him to confess, the officer got out his K-9.

K-9 use is extremely controversial for many reasons, including how easily a trained dog can be induced to give a false positive.

In this case, Jorge insinuated that the officer appeared to guide the K-9 in order to get an excuse to search Jorge's car.

While we're big fans of the extremely good legal advice to avoid self-incrimination, it doesn't look like Jorge did anything wrong here.

No mistakes, and frankly, nothing immoral -- just something that happened to be illegal in Arizona.

His ten duffel bags of marijuana were discovered and stolen from him by police, who arrested him for possessing them.

Jorge's time in prison was not as bad as he had feared, as there were some amenities for himself and other non-violent offenders.

He likened it to high school in some ways ... which is not exactly encouraging, and says a lot about his experience in school.

Jorge was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison, but was released in May of 2020 after two years behind bars.