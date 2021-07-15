Jojo Siwa Talks Coming Out: Jenna Dewan Was My Gay Awakening!

Earlier this year, JoJo Siwa came out as gay, showering her girlfriend with love.

This week, she spoke to Demi Lovato about coming out.

It was a complicated decision as a teenage public figure, and JoJo thought carefully about how and when to do it.

Jojo also revealed the first of the moments that helped her realize that, yep, she is gay.

On Wednesday, July 14, JoJo Siwa was a guest on 4D with Demi Lovato.

Both stars have come out this year -- Demi Lovato as nonbinary, and JoJo as gay.

So this was a great platform for Jojo to discuss her journey -- and her girlfriend, Kylie Prew.

"I've been figuring out my 'gay awakenings' recently," JoJo shared.

With the exception of many on the asexual spectrum, most people have an "awakening" at some point in their lives, often in childhood or their teens.

For gay people, many assumed that they were straight until they go oh, THIS is what attraction feels like.

"I think I realized that my very first gay awakening was Jenna Dewan's performance on Lip Sync Battle," JoJo admitted.

"I think that was one of them," she added.

Suffice it to say that many, many women took note of that exact same dance.

"Yesterday I was talking to my girlfriend, Kylie, about our gay awakenings," Jojo shared.

"And," she told Demi, "she said she went to your concert and it was that concert."

JoJo detailed: "she would have probably had to have been 12, maybe, or 13, and she was there with her mom."

JoJo also spoke about her courageous decision to come out as a famous teenager.

"The only thing that held me back from telling the world right away was my girlfriend's family and my girlfriend," she shared.

JoJo explained that this was "because I wanted to make sure that she was ready."

"You always know," JoJo characterized. "I always knew with me."

"But," she added, "I always said I'm not going to do anything with it."

JoJo continued: "Or be like, 'Hey, by the way, I'm gay, but I'm not in love with a girl yet. But I'm gay and I know that.'"

"I was always just like, 'I'll wait until I actually have a girlfriend or I have a girl that I'm in love with and then I'll do something with it,'" JoJo reasoned.

"And then that happened," she summarized.

JoJo noted that she and her bestfriend-turned-girlfriend took their time.

Of course, she noted, it was people on social media who realized that she was gay before she was fully ready to come out.

Many people suspected for many months that she might be gay or bi.

But JoJo realized that people online knew what was up after she did a TikTok with the LGBT collective at Pride House.

"When I fell in love with her, I was like 'You know the world you're jumping into right?'" JoJo recalled.

"'She was like, 'I know, I know,'" she shared.

"She was my best friend for a year," JoJo noted, "she knew what it was like."

"I made sure until she was ready, her family was ready," she recalled.

"Everyone around us was fully ready for the world to know," JoJo affirmed.

"The internet kind of outed me for me," she noted, "and all I had to do was confirm it."

"What happened was I did a TikTok with these TikTokers and they kind of outed me," JoJo explained.

She described: "They were like, 'Oh my God, I feel so bad. We don't want people thinking this about you.'"

JoJo recalled: "And I was like, 'Well truthfully, I don't mind it because it's true.'"

"They were like yes welcome," JoJo dished.

"It kinda just happened. ... I'm so proud and so happy," she gushed.

JoJo then affirmed: "I share everything with the world."