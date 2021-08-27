JoJo Siwa Makes Dancing With The Stars History With Same-Sex Dance Partner!

Early this year, JoJo Siwa came out as gay to widespread celebration.

Now, the sensational teen entertainer is crossing another milestone.

JoJo will be part of the thirtieth cycle of Dancing With The Stars.

And she will be making history -- paired with another woman as her dance partner.

On Thursday, August 26, JoJo Siwa took to social media to reveal the exciting news.

Though Dancing With The Stars has crossed barriers since its 2005 premiere, this will be the series' first pair of same-sex dancers.

She gushes excited in a video shared to social media, which we have included.

The 18-year-old entertainer also spoke to USA Today.

"We're making history," JoJo noted.

"This has never happened on 'Dancing With the Stars' before," she explained. "It's always been a boy-girl couple."

"I thought that if I chose to dance with a girl on this show, it would break the stereotypical thing," JoJo added.

"It would be new, different, and change for the better," she affirmed.

And production was totally onboard.

JoJo explained that the producers actually presented her with the option, and she jumped at the chance.

She recalled: "I said I actually would love and prefer to dance with a girl."

That said, we do not yet know who her dance partner will be.

JoJo noted that there will of course be some stylistic questions.

Which of them will lead? What costumes will they each wear?

"Does one of us dress super feminine?" JoJo asked. "There are so many crossroads."

"Which route to we want to go?" JoJo mused. "It's going to be so fun."

Sadly, as much as so many would like to pretend otherwise, there are still monstrous bigots in our world who will protest.

"There's going to be people who don't like it, who think dancing on the show with another girl is wrong or weird," JoJo grimly acknowledged.

"I don't need those people in my life," JoJo affirmed.

"If it's wrong or weird to you, that's OK," she said.

JoJo sagely continued: "because there's a billion other people who don't think it's wrong or weird."

We still have only limited information about the upcoming season.

However, we do know that one of JoJo's fellow competitors will be Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Suni Lee.

There will be thirteen other celebrities, but they will not be identified until Wednesday, September 8 on Good Morning America.

As for JoJo and her unnamed dance partner's upcoming decision, they have a chance to break ground in the minds of viewers.

With that in mind ... we all know that actual gay, bi, and pan women, like JoJo herself, are the most qualified to speak on this.

Similarly, we know that JoJo and her dance partner's comfort will be paramount.

At the same time, we have to recognize that in the minds of many who are straight and cis, same-sex couples somehow feature gender roles even without multiple genders.

The notion that "one is the man" and "one is the woman" in relationships that might not have any men or not have any women is ... well, it's both odd and offensive.

With that in mind, we'd love to see JoJo shake it up. Both dancers could wear ballgowns one night, tuxedos the next. They could take turns leading.