Johnny Depp: Amber Heard Nearly Killed Me When She Sliced My Finger Off

Another day, another shocking allegation in the never-ending legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

As you're probably aware, Depp is suing Heard for $50 million, alleging that she violated a restraining order signed by both parties following their 2017 divorce.

Heard and Depp

The lawsuit stems from a Washington Post essay written by Heard, in which she identifies herself as an abuse victim.

While she never mentioned Depp by name, his lawyers are arguing that the context and the language used in Heard's essay made it clear which relationship she was referring to.

Depp countered by accusing Heard of abuse and providing the court with an audio recording in which Heard admits to assaulting Depp.

He also recounted an incident that took place just one month after their wedding, in which Heard allegedly nearly severed Depp's finger.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in Black and White

The actor claims his then-wife hurled two liquor bottles at him, one which sailed past his head, and another that struck his finger, necessitating a partial reattachment procedure.

Now, the Daily Mail has obtained footage from a 2018 deposition in which Depp describes the incident well before it became public knowledge.

The deposition was part of a separate legal case between Depp and a former lawyer, and the footage seems to corroborate Depp's claim that he initially attempted to keep the incident a secret.

"The first bottle went whoosh just past my ear," Depp says of the altercation.

Depp Deposition

"And the second one was a larger bottle and she threw it from about this distance and it smashed into the bar, which, this finger who I now call little Richard, was, the tip of the finger was severed and all the bone in here was completely shattered," he continues.

"I mean, it looked like Vesuvius and then I got infections. ‘I ended up with MRSA twice, so it was very complicated."

From there, he describes the process of attempting to heal both his digit and his marriage:

"I was trying to get the finger back, you know," he says.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in Palm Springs

"And then deal with the insanity of having had my finger chopped off by this woman that I was married to," Depp continues.

The actor goes on to say that at that point in the marriage, he felt obligated to protect Heard from the media.

"Basically I had a pretty nasty injury that I actually had to protect her at the time," he says

"And so I said that it was caught in the door in these huge accordion doors at this house, that wasn't the case at all."

Johnny Depp: Drunk With Amber Heard!

Attorneys for Heard had previously pointed to texts between Depp and his doctor in which the 56-year-old claims to have severed the finger himself.

"I cut the top of my middle finger off… What should I do!?? Except, of course, go to a hospital," Depp allegedly wrote.

"I’m so embarrassed for jumping into anything with her… F**K THE WORLD!!!"

Heard's lawyers have yet to respond to the videotaped deposition.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.

