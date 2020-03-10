Joe Giudice Wanders Deserted Streets of Italy, Calls Coronavirus Lockdown "Stupid"

For some time now, Joe Giudice has been swearing that he's a changed man. But in some ways, he's still the Joe we've always known.

And by that we mean that while all of Italy is on lockdown during this Coronavirus pandemic, Joe is wandering the streets -- and filming it.

"I can’t believe that there’s literally nobody out in these streets," Joe expresses in the video that we have included.

"Look at this," he marvels, calling the area a "ghost town."

"Literally," Joe laments, "nobody out because of this stupid coronavirus."

"It’s, like, ridiculous," he opines.

"People are so scared," Joe characterizes, going on to say that this is "Unbelievable."

"Grow a set of cojones," he demands for some reason.

"Jesus," Joe says, again stating that it is "Ridiculous."

"Alright," he says, "I guess I’m gonna be the only one walking around working today."

His Instagram captions seem almost like a PSA against common sense precautions.

"More people die from Viagra (heart attacks and drug overdose) [every day] than this Corona virus," Joe writes.

"People here are frantic," he complains, "because government is ridiculous with [lock] down!!!"

"Sorry Lock down not for me Never again!!!!!" Joe writes.

"Stay safe," Joe advises his fans and followers.

He writes that people can do so if they "eat healthy, exercise, and no shaking, and [wash your hands]."

"#coronavirus #staysafeoutthere #lockdownnotcool #awarenessiskey #washhands," he tags his post.

Clearly, Joe is missing the point a little.

To be clear, this particular Coronavirus is primarily spread through droplets that are coughed or sneezed from an infected person.

These microscopic droplets are then inhaled by a healthy person, or touched by a healthy person who then touches their face or food.

It is currently believed that the Coronavirus can only survive on surfaces for a few hours, or for a day at the most.

This means that unnecessary human contact, such as interacting with people in crowds, is the primary means of transmission.

Italy has initiated a country-wide lockdown.

While most of those who become infected by COVID-19 will experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, this is not universal.

The elderly and those with compromised immune systems may have serious symptoms or die, and the death toll will be higher than that of the flu.

This is why even healthy people, who could carry and transmit the illness, need to follow precautions to protect those who are most vulnerable.

Clearly, Joe received some major backlash, because his bizarre and irresponsible video was followed up with another.

"Don't be afraid, alright?" Joe says in the extremely brief video.

We have tacked it onto the end of his earlier video for your viewing convenience.

Notably, he appears to be wearing a respiratory mask, which is not advised for healthy people unless they are medical professionals.

"I am not moving around the country," Joe writes in the caption of this second, more cautious video.

He emphasizes: "I am obeying the law."

Joe writes that he is "going to work, shopping for family, and NO cafes, gym, and places like that."

Well, that at least is a relief. Perhaps he now understands that the video mocking the lockdown was ill advised.