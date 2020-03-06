Joe Giudice Shows Off Huge New Tattoo, Is SO Horny for Teresa

Joe Giudice's life is at a crossroads, but he's certain of two things.

One, he adores his four daughters. Two, he still really wants to bone Teresa.

Joe Giudice knows that he screwed up.

The moment that Teresa declined to share a bed with him in Italy, he knew that his marriage was over.

But just because the couple separated late last year doesn't mean that he doesn't have two functioning eyes.

Sometimes, it's hard to tell if his horny comments towards Teresa are meant as praise ... or shade.

Teresa posted (or rather, re-posted) this photo of herself all glammed up, reminding followers to tune in to the Reunion special.

She looks beautiful here, and Joe doesn't necessarily disagree.

"Nice new boobs," he writes, following that with a thumbs up emoji as if he were making lunch plans with coworkers on Slack.

Is he being shady or is he just thirsty?

To be clear, Teresa's boob job is no secret. She's been open about it.

She revealed in late January that she'd had her breasts re-done 10 years after her last augmentation.

But even if Joe is not being shady, he's clearly lusting after something that he can't have.

Not only are they separated, but he hasn't seen Teresa in many months.

Joe hasn't limited his social media activity to being horny on main towards a woman who doesn't see any future with him.

He also showed off his new chest tattoo.

Folks, this thing is absolutely massive.

It takes up the entire left side of his his chest, from collarbone to just above his nipple.

In the clip that we have included in this post, Joe shows off his fresh ink while doing the worst job of singing "Bohemian Rhapsody" that we've ever heard.

The tattoo depicts birds. A larger, less literal bird swirling around a smaller bird in flight.

In his caption, he explains that this is all a tribute to his beloved daughters.

He singles out his eldest with his message. Clearly, she had asked to see it.

"This is it Gia hope you like it," Joe begins his caption.

"I got this to symbolize that I will always be my girls [eagle] because it flies higher other [birds]," he curiously writes.

"I want to give them strength to mount up with wings as eagles," Joe expresses, "they shall always run and not be spent."

"My girls will always be powerful and courageous women," he praises. "I promise to look over you as strength and shield them from."

For the record, eagles are known to eat other birds, but ... it's not that deep, folks.

"Love you dad," Gia replies. She then writes: "Hope you liked mine too!"

It is unclear if she's just pranking him or if she actually has an unrevealed tattoo. Either way, it's very sweet.

Joe may be losing his entire mind being so far away from his loved ones, but maybe this very large tattoo will help him to stay grounded.