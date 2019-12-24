Joe Giudice Reunites with Daughters in Heartwarming Holiday Video!

Back in November, Teresa Giudice explained that even though she won't see Joe any time soon, their four daughters are another story.

Now, their children are reunited with their father for another visit, and the heartwarming moment was recorded for all to see. Take a look:

On Tuesday, December 24, Joe Giudice took to Instagram to share a touching video.

At first, the contents of the recording -- featuring hugs in what is clearly an airport -- seem unclear.

When you realize the context, everything comes into focus.

Joe is so happy to see his daughters as they arrive to visit him in Italy.

"They are so cute so happy," Joe warmly captions the video.

We see Joe embrace his daughters one by one and exchange hugs and kisses.

If you've ever made the flight from the US to Italy, you know how tiring it can be, especially if you don't sleep on the plane.

But seeing their beloved father again clearly perked the girls right up.

Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, clearly brought a lot of baggage with them.

And no, we're not talking about emotional baggage from their parents' official separation.

Joe later offered a glimpse of the uphill challenge of trying to carefully fit all of the Giudice girls' belongings into one car.

Clearly, Joe feels very affectionately about three-dimensional puzzle that he now has to solve.

Joe last saw his daughters in November, on a separate trip that they took out to Italy.

That time, they traveled with Teresa, though reports claimed that things have been awkward between husband and wife.

That's no real surprise -- given that they were separated for years by prison bars before their separation became official.

Teresa has explained that she works during this time, so could not go out to see Joe during the holidays.

Teresa has been very direct, both on and off of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, about what an ordeal this has been for the family.

Joe is an adult. Though he has been deported from the only home that he has ever known, he will survive this.

Teresa is also an adult. She is losing her husband in a very public way. She will endure.

Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana are children. They're losing their father and their family has been torn apart.

Seeing their father may be a poor balm, but that doesn't mean that they can't enjoy these bittersweet visits.

Also, Italy is a gorgeous country to explore, though the girls are probably less interested in sightseeing than most visitors.

It's important for them to maintain this bond.

Already, Audriana has fewer cohesive memories of Joe because she is so young and his incarceration was so lengthy.

Teresa and Joe have officially separated, but fans have anticipated this moment for months.

Contrary to most fan theories, they have made no plans to actually divorce just yet.

But with Joe reportedly dating in Italy and Teresa admittedly having her hands full as a mother, a long-distance relationship didn't seem viable.

For now, they're likely remaining married in the hopes that legal winds will change and Joe can one day return to the US.