Joe Duggar and Kendra Caldwell: Endangering Their Baby's Safety?

Last November, Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar unveiled their newborn. Since then, they've shared other precious family photos and moments.

But an alarming new video has fans up in arms. Are they endangering their newborn's physical safety?

"This just melts my heart," Kendra and ostensibly Joe caption the previous video that they shared to Instagram.

The proud parents gush: "I just love seeing these two love on each other!"

"The small moments are the best," the caption concludes.

Though they shared two short videos, we have combined them into one (still very short) video for your convenience.

Garrett is one year old and just as cute as a button.

His baby sister Addison is only three months old and precious beyond measure.

In the touching but controversial video that we have included with this post, Garrett is repeatedly zipping and unzipping Addison's carrier.

Addison's newborn giggles are absolutely entrancing and precious, and so is the love between siblings. And yet ...

Joe and Kendra, like so many Duggar couples, share one of those super creepy "couple" Instagram accounts.

So they both were on the receiving end of a barrage of concerned comments about baby Addison's safety.

Followers were worried that allowing a one-year-old, as sweet as he is, to manipulate the zippers like that is a mistake.

After all, zippers can pinch painfully -- especially on the delicate skin of a newborn baby's face.

"Please be careful the zipper doesn’t catch her face," one commenter urges.

"So adorable!" another follower praises, adding: "Just watch her cheeks don’t get zipped up!"

"Very cute," gushes another fan, continuing: "But he almost got her face in the zipper."

Not everyone was filled to the brim with concern, however.

"My son and daughter are the same age," writes one fan, "and he does the exact same thing to my daughter when she is in her car seat."

"Love it," another simply adds, including a smiling emoji.

One supporter saw the concerned comments and decided to strike back with a comment dripping in sarcasm.

"No," the comment reads, "she’s going to make sure Garrett zippers his sister’s face."

It's true that Joe did not have a normal, healthy childhood or life up to this point.

Kendra's upbringing was not too far removed from that, even though they did go with normal names for their kids (nobody's named Spurgeon).

But we have to imagine that they may have mentioned to Garrett that he'll need to be careful to not pinch his baby sister's cheeks.

Forbidding contact between siblings means preventing them from bonding. We're sure that he was as careful as a one-year-old can be.

Real talk: sometimes, being famous just means that you open yourselves up to parent-shaming.

Lots of people see your posts, and some proportion of them don't have the common sense filter to just bite their tongues and keep scrolling.

There are truly bad parents in the world. For example, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are awful parents just as they are vile people.

It would be nice to see people focus their worries upon those parents and not upon harmless sibling interactions.