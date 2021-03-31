Joe Gorga to Melissa: I Want a Freakin' Divorce!

So much of this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been about one feud.

Bravo is making it clear that there is so much more to come.

There are happy moments, fun moments, sad moments, and a lot of fun to be had.

But in this midseason trailer, things are going sharply downhill in Melissa and Joe Gorga's marriage.

As is customary for reality trailers, the first moments of this are all fun, laughs, music, and partying.

We see dancing, some alleged "twerking," and a fun and celebratory atmosphere.

There's drinking, golf, and some reference to ass-eating. With the exception of the golf, it sounds like fun!

Jennifer Aydin gets a proposal and a gorgeous ring.

Teresa is encouraged to live her best life, romantically speaking.

And Melissa asks intrusive questions about her teenage daughter's sex life.

Antonia responds like any 15-year-old would when asked a question in that judgmental tone.

She storms off and loudly wonders why her mom is being like that, since Melissa made it very clear that she only wanted one answer.

If you want your kids to talk to you, be open to any answer that they might give.

Also? Maybe don't ask on camera. Antonia was in a lose-lose situation.

She says "oh yeah I love boning" and her mom gets mad.

But either answer and she gets social fallout at school.

Up next, is a sad moment as the Giudice and Gorga families mourn grandpa Gorga.

It is an extended, painful part of the trailer as the family pays tearful tribute.

We then see Melissa and Joe acknowledge that "maybe" they are falling apart as a couple.

Teresa has been dating, but her friends all have questions.

For one thing, they want to meet Tre's man, and ask why she hasn't been introducing him to anyone.

That is a fair question ... but when it comes to reality TV, there are lots of good answers.

Milania (who is growing up so quickly!) points out to her mom that she's clearly totally "in love."

Teresa seems entertained by her daughter's assessment.

But is she wrong?

Later, Margaret confronts Jennifer about being "tone deaf," though the topic is unclear.

"It's my tone!" Jennifer retorts.

"If you don't like the music, change the channel, bitch," Jennifer fires back. It's a good quip, but is she right?

Then things get even more confrontational.

Specifically, Joe and Melissa separately have words with Margaret (who looks unrecognizable in her costume).

She called Joe "chauvinistic," and they were both angry about it ... but maybe for different reasons.

"I don’t need anyone calling my husband chauvinistic," Melissa yelled at her castmate.

She explained her outrage: "because whatever you think I'm dealing with, it's probably more."

And then things got worse from there.

"I'm not going to give up what I want to do in life," Melissa is shown telling Joe.

It's unclear what she might be saying next, because what we hear is simply: "You're holding me back."

That feels like trailer trickery cutting out some context, but only time will tell.

Whatever it was, though, Joe was clearly fuming about it.

"Listen, go be whatever you want to be in life," he told his wife.

Joe walked off, declaring: "We're done." Did he mean the conversation, or ... was that more serious than that?

Elsewhere, Dolores and Teresa both make it clear that Melissa and Joe's issues aren't under wraps.

"I know they have things going on in their relationship," confirms Dolores.

Teresa agrees: "They do. Right now, you could say, like, kind of they're broken."

Back in February, Melissa opened up to Page Six about having gone through some real struggles.

"Listen, I’m not gonna deny that we went through a rough, like year-and-a-half," she acknowledged.

"And," Melissa added for context, "I would say it started right before the pandemic."

“I feel like as I become more and more independent in certain ways, it really is a struggle for him," Melissa admitted.

"I hate that," she expressed. "It shouldn’t be a struggle and it really is."

"And we really go through it and we’re very raw and real and honest with it," Melissa concluded. "So you’re going to have to see how that all unfolds. But it’s very real for us."