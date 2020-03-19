Jessa Duggar Wears PANTS For the First Time In New YouTube Clip!

Well, we're several days into the global coronavirus lockdown, and many homebound self-isolationists are fending off boredom with new activities like learning a musical instrument or considering divorce.

And now it looks as though Jessa Duggar has decided to join the masses by engaging in two experimental pursuits at the same time:

She's refurbishing a changing table and casting off the shackles of her oppressively patriarchal upbringing all at once!

Yes, Jessa is wearing pants in a DIY instruction video she posted to YouTube on Tuesday.

If you're a longtime follower of her family's, we probably don't need to tell you why that's a big deal.

Like her sisters, Jessa was raised to abide by the ludicrously strict Duggar dress code.

That means she wore long skirts at all times, even while engaging in physical activities like, say, sports ... or the refurbishment of an old changing table.

Jinger Duggar became the first of her sisters to wear pants publicly after she married Jeremy Vuolo back in 2016.

Yes, it seems Jinge and Jer had discovered a loophole, as once women in the Duggars' community are married, it's their husbands, not their fathers, who decide what they're premitted to wear.

Being a non-psychopath in the 21st century, Jeremy didn't care if his wife wore pants, and Jim Bob was foiled by his own sexist absurdity.

The other Duggar women followed Jinger's lead -- except for Jessa, who continued to favor the Little House on the Prairie look.

But in the video she uploaded this week, Jessa is seen wearing not one, but two different pairs of sweatpants.

It's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it-type thing, but the briefest glimpse of Jessa in sweats was enough to leave fans elated.

“I love that she’s wearing sweatpants in this!! I don’t think I’ve ever seen her in pants,” commented one viewer.

“Jessa is wearing long pink pants and the next day a pair black pair. Way to go Jessa!” wrote a second.

“I have noticed the last couple videos you have been wearing pants. Did you switch over!? Or just wearing both?” a third chimed in.

Many theorized that it was the first time that Jessa wore pants of any kind in a public forum (we're talking YouTube here, not her home), and they might be right.

Jessa sported a skirt-pants combo in public back in 2017, but this appears to be the first time that she went skirt-less someplace that she could be seen by fans.

Welcome to the pants party, Jess!