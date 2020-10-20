Jessa Duggar Slammed For "Force-Feeding" Daughter: She Could Have Choked!

Another day, another Duggar parenting controversy.

This one involves Jessa Duggar, who is widely considered to be one of the least controversial of Jim Bob and Michelle's daughters.

Unlike her sisters Jill and Jinger, Jessa seems uninterested in rebelling against Jim Bob, and she's mostly willing to play the role of the dutiful Duggar daughter.

But while she's probably receiving a lot of praise on the home front these days, Jessa is still subject to criticism online.

As you're probably aware, mom-shaming the Duggars remains a very popular pastime in certain corners of the internet.

While Jessa might steer clear of scandal as much as possible, she's still a Duggar, which means everything she posts online will still be scrutinized and dissected by critics.

Don't get us wrong -- most of the flak the Duggars receive is well-deserved.

After all, these are the people who continue to defend Josh Duggar and all of his appalling misconduct.

But sometimes, folks dig a little too deep in their eagerness to talk trash about Jim Bob's offspring.

We understand this impulse, as Jim Bob is a vile human being -- but that doesn't mean all of his kids are.

The desire to find fault in everything the Duggars do leads to the situation like the one Jessa currently finds herself in.

It seems she and her kids took a little field trip to Jim Bob and Michelle's "big house" this week in order to "taste test" the produce grown by Jana.

Jessa documented the occasion for YouTube, and some viewers were not thrilled with what they saw.

"You want to try a tomato, sister?" Jessa says to 1-year-old Ivy in the clip.

"Here, let me wipe it off. Here sis, you try this. Try that and let me know how it tastes," she continues.

At that point, Ivy takes a bite and is visibly disgusted by the taste.

"She thought it was going to be a grape, instead it was a tomato. Taste it Ivy, it's yummy," Jessa goes on.

It's a pretty innocuous interaction that's no doubt familiar to most parents.

Toddlers are typically reluctant to try new foods, and it's up to their parents to convince them to expand their palettes.

But for some reason, YouTube commenters took major offense to the scene, and some went so far as to accuse Jessa of putting her daughter's health at risk.

"Literally terrifies me watching Ivy eat that tomato. Huge choking hazard," one person commented.

"Yikes she sounds like an elementary school bully forcing a kid to eat something gross. 'Eat it, Ivy!'" another wrote.

"Bro is she trying to intimidate her own baby lol," a third joked.

"Oh my god that was the most aggressive way I’ve ever heard an adult talk to a toddler. You know she doesn’t understand what you’re saying Jessa?" a fourth person asked.

We can see how some might feel that Jessa was a little too aggressive in her effort to get Ivy to sample the tomato.

But at the same time, it seems ridiculous to assert that she was putting her daughter's life at stake by encouraging her to take a bite.

As we always do in situations like this one, we'd like to encourage you to bear in mind that there are many, many legitimate reasons to make fun of the Duggars -- so you really don't need to resort to mocking them for things that normal people do on a daily basis.