Jessa Duggar: Pregnant With Her Fourth Child ALREADY?!

It's been less than a year since Jessa Duggar welcomed her third child.

But in the Duggars' world, that means it's about time to star planning for another one!

Or at least that's what the commenters on Jessa's Instagram page want to believe.

Earlier this week, Jessa posted a video of her 11-month-old daughter Ivy walking.

"She’s been taking some steps for a little over a week, and now she’s really starting to take off!" Jessa captioned the clip.

Most of the comments centered around Ivy's progress and how quickly she seems to be growing.

"Doll baby!," one person wrote.

"Wow growing up so fast and she is so cute," another posted.

"Bless her she’s so precious," a third chimed in.

You get the idea.

But like pretty much everything Jessa posts, the video attracted hundreds of comments, many of them from people who either read way too much into what Jessa posted, or felt the need to register bizarre complaints.

In the former category, we have people who are convinced this is Jessa's way of revealing that she's pregnant with her fourth child.

Believe it or not, there were quite a few of those.

"Are you pregnant?" one fan asked outright.

"I wondered the same thing," another replied.

Obviously, these people are taking quite a leap here, but given what we know about the Duggars, it's not so outlandish to think that Jessa might be planning to expand her family sometime in the very near future.

After all, like her sisters, Jessa was raised to believe that procreation is a woman's primary reason for being, and it's sinful to waste one's peak fertility.

That brings us to the folks who felt the need to make their absurd grievances known.

This time around, those folks stuck mainly to gripes about the manner in which Jessa addresses her child.

"Ugh… I hate when parents and others use baby talk," wrote one such commenter.

"So don’t watch their videos," one fan helpfully suggested.

The two main takeaways here are that Jessa is probably not pregnant, and if you don't like something, you're welcome to simply look away from it.

Only the Duggars could spark this much conversation by posting a 10-second video of a walking toddler!