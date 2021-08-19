Jessa Duggar Celebrates Daughter Fern's 1-Month Birthday: Finally, Some Good News!

Love 'em or hate 'em there's no denying that it's been a pretty hellish year for the members of the Duggar family.

Obviously, their most cataclysmic event in recent months was Josh Duggar's arrest on child pornography charges.

But that shocking occurrence turned out to be only the first domino in a long line of misfortunes for the formerly beloved Counting On clan.

Many of Jim Bob and Michelle's offspring have decided to distance themselves from their problematic parents, but amazingly, one of their daughters has managed to find happiness while still maintaining contact with her increasingly troubled family.

Just a few weeks ago, Jessa welcomed her fourth child -- a girl named Fern.

(Clearly, she decided to stick with the botanical theme she began with Fern's older sister, Ivy.)

Little Fern celebrated the completion of her first month on earth on Wednesday, and her parents marked the occasion by posting an adorable video on Instagram.

"Fern turned 1 month old today, and over the past week, we've seen those adorable social skills blossoming!" Jessa captioned the post, as first reported by People magazine.

"She loves to make eye contact and smile responsively when you talk to her! It's the sweetest thing!"

The Seewalds announced the joyous news about their new arrival in early 2021.

The news was particularly welcome, as Jessa had suffered a miscarriage just months earlier, an event that reportedly left her inconsolable and deeply depressed.

"After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we're overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way," the Seewalds wrote on Instagram at the time.

"The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life!" they continued.

"The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer."

Just as expected, Fern entered the world in July, brightening up what has otherwise been a very bleak summer for Jessa's famous family.

The Josh situation led TLC to cancel Counting On, leaving both Jessa and Ben jobless and facing an uncertain financial future.

Meanwhile, at least one of Jessa's siblings -- older sister Jill Duggar -- has completely cut ties with her parents, meaning that she has little contact with the rest of the family.

(Family gatherings have traditionally taken place at the appropriately-named "big house" owned by Jim Bob and Michelle. Jill and husband Derick Dillard say they're no longer welcome there.)

But we're sure Jessa, Ben, and their four children are making the most of these uncertain times.

While this current scandal might be one of the greatest tests she's ever faced, Jessa is nothing if not resilient.

And no matter what happens, she'll have her devoted husband and her children by her side.

The months ahead are sure to bring a lot of negative press and a lot of ugly rumors as Josh's trial gets underway -- but if anyone is equipped to handle the pressure, it's the Seewalds.