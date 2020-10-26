Jersey Shore Trailer: Is This It for the Family?

As previously announced, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is coming back for a new season on November 19.

But here's the question that must now be asked:

Will it then be going away shortly afterward? Forever?!?

We ask this question because MTV has released the first official trailer for new episodes of the beloved series -- and it teases more tension than ever before between castmates.

The issues seem to stem from Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi getting up on stage late last year and roasting Angelina... at her own wedding.

The fallout from this speech is still being felt between the so-called friends, something Angelina makes evident in the footage featured here.

"It's not good between me and the girls," she says simply.

According to MTV itself, the problems that exist between the women are why everyoone will gather in a Jersey Shore-only bubble this fall.

The men will rent out an entire resort in Las Vegas in an attempt to smooth things out between their co-stars.

Reads a network press release:

With more than 10 years of ups and downs and humor and heart, the cast has always made it out on the other side stronger than ever -- until now.

It continues:

Angelina’s wedding and the speech heard around the world left the family fractured, leaving the boys with only one option -- make the family whole again.

So, DJ Pauly D takes over a resort and with the help of Mike "The Situation," Vinny and Ronnie, they hatch a plan to reunite the girls, invite the extended family to distract them from the drama, and hope for the best.

It seemed like a good idea at the time, but with this group you never know what will happen.

Does this explain why Pauly is seemingly spending time with some mannequins, as also teased in the trailer?

Nope.

But we're pretty anxious now to find out what the heck is going on in the photo above.

The rest of this trailer features the gang having a blast with kayaks, mini bikes and, yes, even Uncle Nino.

But no Snooki.

She announced in December that she would not return for a fourth season, a decision that still has viewers feeling stunned and sad.

"My son is 7. So when we came back from Miami, I was gone for two weeks, then I came home for a night and then left for another two weeks.

"That literally scarred him," Snooki explained in January of one major reason why she quit.

"So anytime I say ‘Mommy’s going to work,’ he’s like, ‘Mom, you cannot leave me again like you did,'" she continued.

"It kind of gives him anxiety now. I can’t do that anymore," Snooki added of departing to go film, concluding of her kids:

"They are definitely happy that I’m not going to be leaving for days on end now."

Oh well. Can't blame her for feeling that way and making a choice based on her family, can you?

CHECK OUT THE FIRST LOOK AT SEASON 4 NOW!