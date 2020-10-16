Jersey Shore Season 4 Promo: Historic Season Ahead!

There will be something rather unusual about Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4.

Which is to say:

The Jersey Shore cast won't really be on vacation.

According to a new MTV press release, Pauly D, Vinny, Ronnie, JWOWW, Deena, Angelina and The Situation will be in Las Vegas, Nevada ... just like the previous three versions of this spinoff.

However, they won't be going anywhere beyond their hotel in that state, not amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reads this release:

Following an explosive season three finale, which was the highest-rated episode since 2018, the pop-culture phenomenon returns for season four to make “Jerztory” as the world looks a little different and social distancing is the new rule.

Yes, they really used the term Jerztory.

As previously reported, the upcoming season will take place in a bubble-type of environment necessitated by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

MTV has now confirmed that production will take place entirely within a single "resort," assuring viewers that everyone will be "living their best lives."

Whatever that means. Probably a lot of drinking (minus the Sober Situation). Presumably a lot of slapping bodies.

As for what viewers can expect from such an unusual arrangement?

It sounds as if new episodes will be heavily scripted, playing off the drama we witnessed last season among the women.

Particularly in the wake of Angelina's wedding and the worst toast ever to air on reality TV, there's a lot to get into.

MTV's release teases the following:

With more than 10 years of ups and downs and humor and heart, the cast has always made it out on the other side stronger than ever -- until now.

Angelina’s wedding and the speech heard around the world left the family fractured, leaving the boys with only one option -- make the family whole again.

Again, no idea what that means, but MTV continues:

So, DJ Pauly D takes over a resort and with the help of Mike "The Situation," Vinny and Ronnie, they hatch a plan to reunite the girls, invite the extended family to distract them from the drama, and hope for the best.

It seemed like a good idea at the time, but with this group you never know what will happen.

We already know that Snooki will not be returning to the show, which is nearly impossible to imagine.

For so many years, Jerzday was synonymous with Effing Snooki. It's truly the end of an era this time.

"I just can't do it anymore," she explained way back in December, prior to the conclusion of Season 3.

I hate being away from the kids, I don't like partying three days in a row, it's just not my life anymore," the 32-year-old explained, continuing as follows:

"And I wanna be home with the kids."

"I don't mind a here or there going to a dinner or whatever, but it's just really hard on me to leave the kids and film the show."

Makes sense, doesn't it?

Who would have guessed that Snooki ever would sound so mature and/or grounded? As for the rest of the gang, all bets are off.

Rahn and Jenni have a lot on their respective plates, while Ange remains a wild card and you never know what kind of shenanigans or cast members Pauly and Vinny will get themselves into.

Jersey Shore will return with two new episodes on Thursday, November 19 at 8/7c.

Check out the first promo now!

