Jersey Shore Promo Teases the Worst... Wedding... Toast... EVER

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation may need to change its title for Season 4.

Because, as covered previously -- and as teased in the new trailer featured here -- some of our favorite MTV personalities may not consider themselves to be quasi family members with each anymore.

And it's all due to a now-infamous wedding toast.

Back in late November, Angelina Pivarnick got married to Chris Larangeira.

As you would expect, all of Angelina's co-stars were in attendance for ceremony and the subsequent reception.

But Angelina would soon come to wish this weren't the case, as Snooki, Jenni and Deena decided to turn their speech at the reception into a roast of the bride.

And it got legitimately vicious.

“The audience at the wedding booed them,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time, adding that Pivarnick “was pissed” and “stormed off” afterward.

We even heard she threatened to quit Jersey Shore altogether as a result.

Snooki -- who WILL be seen this spring on the series, but will not return for a potential fourth season -- has admitted that she and her friends ganged up on Angelina during this speech.

“We apologized. Obviously we weren’t being malicious about it,” the reality star said in January. “We were trying to be funny for the show and, like, in general and we apologized.

"She never responded back. It’s kinda, just where we’re moving on."

In the video shared here, we see only a quick glimpse of the bridesmaids on stage -- but there's definite booing and this quote from Pauly in a confessional:

"The wedding... I've never seen anything like it."

Consider us intrigued!

Elsewhere on Jersey Shore when it returns, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino will do the same, reuniting with his pals after a stint in prison for bankruptcy fraud.

We'll also see Jenni celebrate the end of her marriage (read our exclusive with her ex-husband HERE) and Angelina get totally blitzed out of her mind during her bachelorette party.

Remember, too, these will be the last episodes to feature Snooki. So be sure to savor them, folks.

“I think when I was, like, actually forcing myself to be in a situation that I wasn’t happy in. Like, I was forcing myself to be ‘happy,’ and I’m like, ‘That’s not me.’ I’m not genuinely happy,” the reality star said on The Mel Robbins Show in January.

She continued to justify her decision to leave the show as follows:

“That’s when I’m like, ‘I’m out.’

"It was really hard, but I had to think about my happiness and where I really wanted myself to be, and it’s being a mom and being [with my] kids and not drama and drinking … and drama.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns on MTV Thursday, February 27, at 8/7c.

Check out the teaser now to see what's on tap!