Jenny Slatten: Why I Forgave Sumit Even Though He's a Married Liar

On this week's episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Jenny Slatten and Sumit were finally reunited in India after 5 months apart.

But what drove Jenny to give Sumit a second chance after she discovered his lies?

Jenny waited nearly half a year between the end of Season 1 of The Other Way and when she and Sumit reunited.

Their reunion was heartwarming, and despite so many factors, a number of fans are still rooting for them.

But some cannot wrap their heads around why Jenny would even bother to try to make it work to a married man who lied to her.

"Sumit and I," Jenny explained in a recent press call, "our relationship has always been Sumit and I."

"If you understand his culture," she began.

Jenny continued by saing that "you'll understand why what happened to him happened to him."

"And I understand," Jenny affirmed.

She emphasized strongly: "I still love him all the same"

That much was apparent on screen as the two of them embraced for the first time in five months.

Jenny tells naysayers and doubters that "you need to understand his culture."

"And then," she predicts, "you'll understand."

What exactly does Jenny mean by that?

Sumit got married while he and Jenny were in a long-distance relationship -- one that had begun with him catfishing her.

He had already fallen in love with Jenny despite their sizable age gap. Jenny is about 30 years his senior.

But it was an arranged marriage. Sumit, for cultural reasons, was pressured into accepting his parents' plans for his life.

Last year, fans witnessed one of the most jaw-dropping reality TV moments of all of 2019 on the first season of The Other Way.

One morning, Sumit and Jenny received an unexpected visitor -- a man whom Sumit seemed to know.

It turned out that it was his father-in-law. Sumit already had a wife.

This was a huge twist for the show, but it was far from manufactured drama.

Jenny genuinely had no idea. Sumit had been afraid to tell her -- afraid that he might lose her.

Even TLC did not know of his marriage before production filmed that moment. It threw everyone for a loop.

Jenny was horrified. It was heartbreaking.

Sumit was married, but worse, he had been lying to her for years about it.

That kind of emotional devastation can usually break a relationship forever.

However, though he should not have lied, Sumit explained that the whole reason that he wanted to do the show was to end the marriage.

He wanted his family to watch 90 Day Fiance and see how much he loves Jenny, and how miserable he would be without her.

Touched by that and filled with an understanding of the cultural forces that had pressured Sumit into this unthinkable situation, Jenny did not end things.

Just because the truth is out there now does not mean that their difficulties are past them.

Sumit has to actually go through with the divorce, and he is clearly financiall struggling, as we saw with his "underdeveloped" apartment.

Jenny, too, is short on funds, and we all know what 90 Day Fiance stars get paid. They're not getting rich off of being on TV.

Can they navigate financial and familial hurdles while keeping their love intact? Given Jenny's use of the present tense ... we'd say yes.