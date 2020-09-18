Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Recreate Iconic Movie Scene... And No One Can Handle It

At last!

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt got back together on Thursday, September 17.

On Zoom, that is.

As part of a very large and impressive cast of celebrities who sat back and read the script -- in character -- from the legendary comedy Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

The former couple (it's true! They used to be married!) participated in the unrehearsed event thsi week as part of Dane Cook‘s charity read, Feelin’ A-Live.

The event raised money for the emergency relief nonprofit CORE, which was founded by Sean Penn, and REFORM Alliance, which is focused on criminal justice reform.

Jimmy Kimmel, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts and Penn also rounded out the A-list cast.

But all attention in the aftermath of this get-together is squarely on Aniston and Pitt.

Pitt portrayed Brad Hamilton, who was originally portrayed by Judge Reinhold in the 1982 movie.

Aniston took on the part f Brad’s crush Linda Barrett, who was played by Phoebe Cates in the beloved film.

At one point, the former spouses recreated the famous dream sequence where Brad envisions Linda seducing him as she climbs out of the pool at his house.

“Hi, Brad,” Aniston said to Pitt while in character. “You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you’re so sexy. Will you come to me?”

Yes, Jennifier Aniston really said this to Brad Pitt, prompting reactions across the Internet such as the one we've posted above.

Who cares that the actress and actor were just playing characters and not even in the same room?!?

The Oscar-winning actor blushed during the scene, which concluded after Linda finds Brad in a compromising position in the bathroom.

“Doesn’t anybody f–ckin knock anymore?” Pitt says, in character, of course.

No one on Zoom call was able keep a straight face during this exchange, Freeman narrated the legendary red bathing-suit scene.

Pitt even broke into a huge laugh before looking flirtatiously into the webcam and reading his lines.

As you might expect, Pitt and Aniston reuniting in this manner caused all of social media to meltdown in response.

"Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are singlehandedly saving 2020 for me,” one fan tweeted.

Another person joked: “This will definitely stop everyone obsessing over Brad and Jen reunions. #FastTimesLive.”

The table read marked the first time the duo have publicly been in the same place since images (below) of Aniston and Pitt embracing backstage at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards circulated in January.

And fans went equally insane at that time as well.

Pitt is reportedly dating Nicole Poturalski, while Aniston is single.

Neither has really hinted at any point that they'll get back together.

But what if they do, you guys?

WHAT IF THEY DO???????