Jenelle Evans Flaunts Weight Gain on TikTok: Leave Me Alone, Haters!

Like most Americans, Jenelle Evans is sheltering in place these days.

But unlike the rest of us, Jenelle is not using this time not to reconnect with family or pursue a new hobby, but to salvage what little remains of her justly annihilated career.

Yes, as you may have heard, these are tough times on The Land.

By getting back together with David Eason (or giving up on pretending she had broken up with him), she's essentially made herself untouchable to mainstream media outlets.

Jenelle's MTV contract has expired, which means there's no longer a non-compete clause preventing her from striking a deal with another network.

The only thing standing in her way now is her reputation, which has been marred by years of violence, bigotry, and generally sh-tty behavior.

What does all of this have to do with Jenelle's latest TikTok activity?

Well, everything and nothing at the same time.

Jenelle and David are both allergic to the idea of getting a real job, and since Jenelle has essentially been driven out of the mainstream, her best option these days is to expand her social media presence.

This hasn't been much of a money-maker for her recently, as each time she lands a sponsored content deal, her critics contact the company in question to alert them that they've made a deal with the devil.

But still, jobs can be difficult, and they often require waking up early, which is how we end up with videos where Jenelle attempts to shift attention away from the abusive behavior of her recent past and onto less consequential matters like her weight.

"When people talk about my weight, I’ll just keep on dancing #LoveYourself #StayHome," Jenelle wrote alongside her latest TikTok video, which she also posted to Instagram.

These days, Jenelle limits comments on her posts, so very little negativity slipped through, which is a good thing.

There are many, many valid reasons to make fun of Jenelle Evans, but her weight is not one of them.

Fortunately, Jenelle says she doesn't even read the replies to her posts these days.

“I don’t try to read any comments after I make a post, but if I do I look at the replies [I find] I have a lot of supporters that stick up for me, and it makes me feel better,” Evans recently told

“I just eat whatever I want. I worked out for a few months and stopped.”

A lot of fans pointed out the hypocrisy in Jenelle's latest remarks as she reveled in David Eason's comments about Kailyn Lowry's weight.

That's appropriate -- but going forward please refrain from commenting on any changes in Jenelle's weight and just continue pointing out her general awfulness to all current and potential sponsors.