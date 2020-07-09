Jenelle Evans Twerks In a Bikini, Learns Hard Lesson About the Cruelty of TikTok Commenters

Folks, we regret to inform you that Jenelle Evans is back on her BS.

If you follow her on any social media platform, you're probably aware that Jenelle has been posting dance videos on TikTok.

Evans is so proud of her work on the teen-centric platform that she often shares it on Instagram and Twitter, as well.

And that's perfectly fine.

With everything that's going on in the world, the last thing we want to do is denigrate someone for deriving a few minutes of pleasure from dancing on camera.

But some of the commenters on Evans' videos have not been quite so understanding.

"B-tch, did you hear the f--k I said? Shake some ass, hoe!" Jenelle lip syncs in her latest clip before doing exactly that.

As you might have expected some of the comments on were less than complimentary.

"Ugh helllllll no!!!" wrote one follower.

"Why girl why!!! Give up," another added.

But TikTok is a relatively new platform, which means that everyone who's following Jenelle decided to do so after she had her kids taken away by CPS, got back together with the guy who murdered her dog, etc.

In other words, Jenelle likes TikTok because it's the one platform where she has more supporters than detractors.

"I don’t see why people have so much hate for her, I have always watched teen mom, apart from the drama she is HUMAN, & tv portrays people differently," wrote one such fan.

While this person has a point, the widespread contempt for Jenelle has less to do with her portrayal on Teen Mom 2 than with her real life actions, which have led to numerous arrests and allegations of child abuse.

"Why so you think she got fired from MTV & no one will sponsor her? cuz people dont stand for animal abuse," one critic wrote in response.

"She also lied about leaving him & stood by him & defended him, she also paid his child support back pay and got him out of jail."

One commenter sarcastically remarked, "Mother of the year."

This prompted a discussion about Jenelle's parenting skills with one fan fervently coming to her defense.

"What she does on her own time has nothing, NOTHING to do with her children. As long as they are happy and healthy and taken care is all that matters."

"But that’s the problem. They aren’t being taken care of David is abusive especially to kaiser. It’s sad. She’s being abused too."

Yes, Jenelle is certainly guilty of some horrendous behavior, but it's important to consider that she also lives with an abuser and might be a victim herself.

Does that excuse her actions?

Certainly not, but it might mean we should occasionally cut her some slack by not roasting her too hard for a TikTok video.