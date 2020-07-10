Jenelle Evans to David Eason: You Humiliated Me on TikTok!

If you've been following her post-Teen Mom career, you know that Jenelle Evans loves TikTok.

In a sense, this is very surprising, as the social media platform is primarily targeted at teens, and Jenelle is a twice-divorced mother of three with the rap sheet of a 63-year-old Mafia boss.

But on Instagram and Twitter, Jenelle can't make a move without dozens of critics pointing out that she's an abusive bigot.

On TikTok, she can post a video of herself dancing and lip-syncing, and at least some people will come to her defense when others point out how ridiculous she looks.

TikTok is so new that everyone who follows her on there decided to do so after the David Eason dog-killing and the CPS scandal.

In other words, they know she sucks, and most of them don't care.

So Jenelle can twerk in a bikini to her heart's delight, and she'll get at least some positive feedback.

We say all of this just to point out why Jenelle might be especially pissed off that her jackass husband played a prank on her and posted it on her favorite site.

"I saw someone do this prank on #tiktok and HAD to try it on @jenellelevans !!" Eason captioned his post.

With that ecstatic description, you might be expecting something really inventive.

But no, David just pretended to make a cup of hot tea and then scared the crap out of Jenelle by making her think he was about to spill it on her.

If you needed evidence that the unemployed Easons are bored out of their freakin' minds on The Land, this is it!

David walks over to Jenelle with an empty cup, pretends to spill it on her, and thinks her pissed off reaction is the height of comedy.

Whatever floats your boat, we guess!

He also revealed that they're the type of people who use a Keurig to make a cup of tea.

We knew they were lazy, and we knew they don't give a sh-t about the environment, but that's next level BS.

Anyway, Jenelle was clearly less than thrilled with David's "joke," and dude might want to consider treading lightly these days.

After all, Evans just got back together with him after Eason pistol-whipped her friend.

A lame tea prank might seem pretty tame by comparison.

Especially since Jenelle took David back after HE KILLED HER FREAKIN' DOG!

But you never know what might be the straw to break the camel's back.

And judging by the look she gave him in that video, David just gave her a pretty heavy straw.