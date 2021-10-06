Jenelle Evans Responds to Rumors That She's Pregnant With Baby #4

Look, there's a lot to dislike about Jenelle Evans.

She's a bigot, a known abuser of children and animals, an enabler of her husband's abuse, and as if you needed another reason, let's not forget about that time Jenelle wished death on an American soldier who was about to be deployed overseas.

As for the list of reasons to like Jenelle ... well, if we ever think of anything we'll let you know.

But we're not reminding you of what an awful person Jenelle is just for the fun of it.

Believe it or not, this is our way of coming to her defense!

You see, we've always been adamant in our insistence that there's no reason to mock Jenelle's appearance.

All forms of social media bullying, particularly those involving body-shaming, are unacceptable.

A lot of people subject Jenelle to this particular brand of trash-talk, and we suspect that it has little to do with her appearance and much to do with all the trash she talks herself.

Whatever the case, it's not cool.

Jenelle's physique came up again this week when she posted a video in which she could be seen dancing in her backyard in a bikini.

It's easy to mock Jenelle's dancing, but we wich commenters had stuck to roasting her for her awful moves instead of speculating that she's pregnant.

“Pregnant again,” one user commented on the video, according to In Touch.

Thankfully, several other viewers clapped-back in Jenelle's defense and pointed out that while there are many legitimate reasons to dislike her, her appearance is not one of them.

“She’s had three kids. There are a lot of things you can dislike her for, her body isn’t one of them,” one commenter wrote.

“Definitely doesn’t look pregnant but you sound mad," another added.

The good folks outnumbered the bad in this case, and the commenters seemed to have the situation well in hand, but Jenelle has never been one to pass up opportunity for conflict and drama.

So she made another video in response to the random commenter who suggested that she looks pregnant.

“Um, no, dirty. That’s what a natural body look like. And if you don’t like it, close your eyes and don’t open them again,” Jenelle lip-synched in the clip.

“Next time you breathe? Don’t.”

Yeah, she went a little too far at the end there, but that's what Jenelle does, isn't it?

We're sure she'd say that bit where she encourages the person to stop breathing was "just a joke" but then the random troll could make the same claim about their comment.

Jenelle really had the moral high ground for a second there, and she effed it up.

Anyway, there's no reason to think that Jenelle is pregnant, and it's incredibly rude to speculate based on nothing more than a photo.

Besides, if Jenelle ever gets knocked up with a fourth child, we'll know right away because White Claw stock will plummet over night.

See folks, that's acceptable Jenelle Evans humor!