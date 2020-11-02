Jenelle Evans Made TikTok Dance Videos In a Hospital, Because Of Course She Did

If you follow her on any social media platform, you know that Jenelle Evans loves TikTok.

Not only does she film TikTok dance videos on a daily basis, she's always going on and on about how much nicer people are on TikTok than on other social media sites.

Our theory is that TikTok users tend to be younger, so they're not as familiar with Jenelle's many atrocities.

Anyway, the point is, the site seems to be Jenelle's primary source of income these days.

Whenever commenters criticize her for posting videos non-stop as opposed to spending time with her kids, Evans boasts that she's making big bucks from TikTok.

So perhaps it's not surprising that Evans posts new content on the site every chance she gets.

That includes when she finds herself killing time in a hospital waiting room.

Now, most people in such a situation would merely mess around on their phone or bust out a book.

But Jenelle sat there, in a public place, and recorded goofy little dances for the 'Tok.

"Learning dances while waiting on my mom when she got eye surgery," she captioned one clip.

"Someone ended up walking in at the end so I acted like I was tying my shoes."

Now, to her credit, she's wearing a mask.

But in every other respect, this is a completely inappropriate thing to do.

Jenelle was just waiting for her mom, who was undergoing what sounds like a routine procedure.

But other people might have been in the hospital for much more serious reasons.

Plus, there's that whole business about how we're in the midst of a global pandemic, and we might be on the brink of civil war.

People are jumpy enough in public without Jenelle making everything even weirder.

Evans might say TikTok is the land of the kindest commenters, but she was rightly roasted for her latest post.

"I can’t even. The second hand embarrassment I’m feeling right now," one person wrote.

"Imagine seeing a grown woman doing this in the hospital waiting room how embarrassing," a second added.

A third summed up the matter rather succinctly, commenting simply, "Epic fail."

But believe it or not, Jenelle still has quite a few fans, as well.

"I love this," one wrote.

Another remarked, "You look so healthy and truly happy."

Well, dancing for money in a hospital waiting room isn't our idea of health or happiness, but to each their own.

The important thing is, Jenelle has figured out a way to keep from getting a real job!