Jenelle Evans Gets Naked, Guzzles Beer, Gets Roasted on TikTok

As we've discussed many time in the past, Jenelle Evans loves TikTok.

The main reason for this, it seems, is that the site's median user age is much younger than Twitter's or Instagram's, which means that many commenters have only a vague idea of who Jenelle is, and they have no memory of the many atrocities she committed during her time in the spotlight.

But the problem with being 29 and posting daily content to a site that's primarily used by teenagers is that you're likely to experience some awkward moments.

And if you're Jenelle, your TikTok is basically just one awkward moment after another.

We don't even know where to begin when discussing Evans' past failures on the site.

One big problem is that Jenelle can't dance to save her life, but she insists on attempting to do so in front of an audience of millions.

The bigger problem, of course, is that Jenelle is both a hypocrite and a terrible person.

She's never been very good at hiding these facts, but her social media posts really bring them to light.

For example, Jenelle trashed OnlyFans and the people who use it right before she posted a video of herself dancing around her bedroom in revealing lingerie.

Now, after years of boasting about her sobriety and the stability of her household, she posts a video in which she celebrates the fact that her kids are in bed by drinking a beer in the bathtub.

Not only that, after disparaging BLM and backing David Eason's racism, she does all of this to the tune of a hip hop song with a beat borrowed from "Boyz-n-the-Hood" by Eazy E.

Our problem is not with Jenelle dancing around in lingerie or drinking a Corona in the bathroom -- both of those things are fine.

Our problem is with the hypocrisy of her content.

As for her followers ... well, they complained about everything from Jenelle messing up the trend to the weird lack of water in her bathtub,

"She's not even doing the trend right. Beyond cringe," one commenter wrote.

"What is with this girl and sitting in basically empty bathtubs," a second added.

"This is so sad and pathetic. All this needs is someone playing a recorder in the background and it might be a good parody," a third chimed in.

Yes, it seems the TikTokkers are finally catching on to Jenelle's awfulness, as the criticism didn't end there:

"Nothing says hot girl sh-t like drinking beer alone in your bathroom," wrote one astute observer.

"Thank God she's bathing, I could smell the swamp through the screen," another opined.

Needless to say, this is some insanely harsh criticism -- but it's hard to defend Jenelle, who's basically spent her entire adult life spewing horrendous insults at other people.

Yeah, drinking beer along in your bathroom isn't our idea of "hot girl sh-t," either (whatever that is).

But on bright side, we guess it beats Jenelle's usual routine of unleashing bigoted, hateful nonsense on the world.