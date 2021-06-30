Jenelle Evans Flashes Underboob, Declares She Has a "Perfect Body" In New TikTok Clip

It's been another roller coaster week for Jenelle Evans!

And this time, she may have brought disaster down on herself like never before.

As you've likely heard by now, Jenelle is being sued by Deavan Clegg of 90 Day Fiance fame, and it seems highly unlikely that any judge on the planet would side with Evans.

Jenelle accused Deavan of stealing her Xanax when the two of them were working together on the now-defunct "Girl Sh-t" podcast.

As Deavan made clear in the video she posted Wednesday night, that's a very serious allegation, and she's now well within her rights to sue Evans into oblivion.

Considering it's social media that got her into this mess, you would think that Jenelle would be steering clear of the internet as she braces for a legal battle that has the potential to wipe her out financially.

But that would be the smart thing to do, and that's generally not the path that Ms. Evans chooses.

So instead, Jenelle is engaged in a practice known as "posting through it."

That's when a person is going through some sort of crisis, and everybody knows it, but they continue posting upbeat, lighthearted content, so as to give the impression that everything is fine.

Obviously, this never fools anyone, but Jenelle doesn't have any friends to tell her to stop embarrassing herself, and David Eason probably just happy that she found something to keep her busy.

So yeah, Jenelle is posting TikTok dances again, and as always, they're incredibly cringey.

Evans' latest finds her flaunting major underboob, as she sings along to lyrics such as "I have a perfect body."

As is often the case with these clips, Jenelle's 4-year-old daughter Ensley is keeping herself busy in the background.

We'll leave it up to you to decide if this is an appropriate display for a young child to be witnessing.

But one thing is for certain -- with all the dance videos she posts, Jenelle's TikTok time must seriously cut into her parenting time.

Of course, she doesn't have a job, so maybe it all balances out in the end.

Speaking of Jenelle's kids, Deavan claims that she saw Evans and Eason driving drunk with Ensley in the car during the brief time in which Clegg and Evans were collaborators.

She says they had open containers and boasted about riding with a large quantity of marijuana, despite the fact that it's not yet legal in Tennessee.

That would be hard to believe if it were anyone other than Jenelle and David.

Deavan says she has definitive proof that the world's worst parents engaged in shockingly irresponsible and dangerous behavior right before her eyes.

She hasn't revealed what sort of evidence she's holding, but does it really matter in this case?

After all, anyone who has any familiarity with Jenelle and David knows that there's nothing they won't do.

And thanks to Clegg's lawsuit, they might finally face some consequences for their actions.

Of course, we wouldn't be the least bit surprised if these two weasel out of it yet again.