Jenelle Evans Ego Trips on TikTok: I Used to Be a Cheerleader! I'm PERFECT!

In the past, when haters have insisted on body-shaming Jenelle Evans, we've always come to her defense.

That's not because we think she's a good or even halfway decent person, mind you.

No, it's because we're opposed to body-shaming in all cases, and we have no interest in making exceptions for Jenelle -- especially when there are so many good, legitimate reasons to make fun of her.

Jenelle is a bigot, an abuser of children and animals, a hilariously egotistical has-been ...

The list goes on and on.

And if you don't feel like delving into any of the truly dark chapters of Jenelle's past and you want to keep the roast session a bit lighter, well ... there's always her TikTok.

Yes, in case you've somehow managed to avoid it for this long, trust us when we way her page is truly a sight to behold -- and not for the reasons she thinks.

Jenelle dances, lip syncs, attempts to be funny ... it's really the sort of thing you have to see to believe.

Sure, Evans' dance moves are cringe-worthy, but what's truly embarrassing about her account is the amount of narcissism it reveals.

Fame does funny things to people.

Even D-list celebs can end up sporting hilariously outsized egos long after their time in the spotlight has come to an end.

Social media has exacerbated this phenomena, as now the Norma Desmonds of the world can find an audience of millions (or at least hundreds of thousands) any time, and if they turn off the comments, they can pretend that none of those people are hate-watching.

But Jenelle can't resist the feedback from her not-so-adoring public, so she pores through the comments and engages in petty arguments in response to even the most mild criticism.

It's funny for the most part, but there are times when it gets a little sad.

After all, every hour she spends obsessing over her TikTok page is an hour she's not spending with her kids.

We normally wouldn't worry about something like that, but it wasn't all that long ago that Jenelle lost custody of her kids due to neglect.

Anyway, Jenelle has been creating new content like crazy this week, and some of it is absurd even by her standards.

First, she showed off some extremely basic dance moves and then boasted about her skills in the caption.

"Can you tell I was a cheerleader?" she asked her audience.

Based on the comments, the answer for many of her followers was a firm "no."

Another video found Jenelle using a visual effect to create a double of herself.

The ghost version then serenaded the opaque Jenelle with a little ditty about how flawless she is.

"She don't see her perfect. She don't understand she's worth it or that beauty goes deeper than the surface," she sang.

We're sure Jenelle meant to send a message about body positivity or something, but when someone's career and downfall were both fueled by ego, watching them emphatically lip sync about their perfection is a bit ... much.

But hey -- she's trying to spread positivity ... we think.

And that's a lot more than we can say about most of her content!