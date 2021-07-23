Jenelle Evans: Drunk While Supervising Her Kids In the Pool?

Over the past few weeks, there's been a good deal of discussion about Jenelle Evans' alleged alcoholism.

We're obviously in no position to diagnose the former Teen Mom 2 star, but it's not hard to see how the speculation began.

Jenelle's struggles with substance abuse were well-documented during her time as a reality star, but Evans says she's no longer an addict.

However, she also admits that she's not sober.

Evans recently claimed that she drinks "one to two beers a week," but critics who have been monitoring her consumption through her social media posts believe that her actual alcohol intake is much, much higher than that.

Worse, they suspect that Jenelle is getting drunk in situations where she should really be sober for the sake of her children.

Case in point, Jenelle's latest video shows her drinking in her backyard pool while her kids are swimming.

If Evans were only sipping a White Claw while playing the role of de facto lifeguard, we doubt anyone would care.

But many who have watched the video believe that it shows Evans slurring her words in a state of heavy intoxication.

Jenelle generally deletes negative TikTok comments as quickly as they come in, but she wasn't able to keep up with all the followers pointing out that she appears to be drunk in her latest video.

"I thought you said Barbara was a bad mother for drinking, but here you are drinking on the regular," one user commented.

"Have another drink while watching the kids," another chimed.

A third summed up the situation in a single word, writing simply, "Wasted."

The incident comes just weeks after 90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg accused Jenelle of driving drunk with one of her children in the car.

Evans is currently being sued by Clegg after accusing Deavan of stealing Xanax from her purse, despite a total lack of evidence.

Jenelle launched a podcast this week as part of her effort to rehabilitate her image, but it looks as though that'll be an uphill battle.

The concerns about her alcohol consumption and its effect on her parenting are more prevalent than ever these days, and videos such as the one Jenelle posted earlier this week are not helping her case.

If Jenelle decides to address those concerns with her latest project, then the podcast might actually be beneficial to her "career" (such as it is).

But if she continues to ignore these allegations and insist that she only drinks two beers a week, then her situation will likely continue to deteriorate.

Most recovering addicts find that the best and safest approach is for them to simply avoid all recreational substances, not just the one that they were most addicted to.

Jenelle was a heroin addict at one point, but she says she hasn't used the drug in several years, and we have no reason not to believe her.

Everyone's recovery is different, but it's rare for an addict to replace one addictive substance with another without encountering some major problems.

Which is just one more reason that so many of Jenelle's followers are concerned about her current situation.