Jenelle Evans: Deavan Clegg Got Me Friggen Fired!

Jenelle Evans got fired this week.

We know. This happens a lot.

In this particular case, she was booted from a project of her own creation by Deavan Clegg of 90 Day Fiance fame.

After getting axed from the Girl Sh-t podcast (yes, that's a real thing), the former Teen Mom 2 star had a lot to say.

“It’s pretty s--tty of a person to try to hold something against someone that happened years ago – like, we talk about all the time – to ruin their opportunities in life,” Jenelle ranted on Instagram.

“Like, that’s s--tty. That’s really s--tty.

"You know, I thought, you know, I chose a good group of a girls and sometimes things don’t work out they way it’s planned, that’s OK."

"There’s always hiccups in life,” she added.

Clegg reportedly asked her bosses to fire Jenelle after she learned of the incident in which Evans' husband, David Eason, shot the family dog ... which she somehow hadn't heard of before now.

Check out her response.