Jenelle Evans Dances WITHOUT Wedding Ring In New TikTok Video: Did She Finally Ditch David?

Jenelle Evans has made a lot of mistakes in her time.

In fact, the story of Jenelle's life is basically just a long list of horrendous decisions.

And we're not talking about the kind of mistakes that engender sympathy.

No, Jenelle might be her own worst enemy, but the real victims in all of this are the animals and children she's tasked with taking care of.

That, of course, brings us to Jenelle's very worst mistake -- getting back together with David Eason.

You could argue that Jenelle's biggest mistake was marrying David in the first place, but Evans' litany of boneheaded decisions is so overwhelming that fror the sake of brevity, we're forced to stick with the dumb stuff she's done in the past year or two.

Anyway, the few people who would still describe themselves as fans of Jenelle's (there must be a few of those, right?) were no doubt deeply upset whe got welcomed David back into her life.

After all, this was the man who killed Jenelle's dog during one of his infamous fits of rage.

This was the man who got Evans fired from Teen Mom 2 and cost her custody of her children.

Jenelle is problematic enough on her own -- when teamed with David, she's a nightmare.

Fortunately, it looks like we might finally have some good news for all the David haters out there.

In recent weeks, Jenelle has been posting TikTok videos, and while her fans have received, um ... mixed rewviews, her latest upload is drawing raves for one very specific reason.

As many commenters have pointed out, Jenelle doesn't appear to be wearing a wedding ring.

On its own, that might not be reason enough to get excited.

But this news comes on the heels of David accusing Jenelle of hanging out with "junkie" prostitutes and unfollowing her on social media.

Evans has a temper, and she knows how to hold a grudge.

She might not have left David after he shot her dog and terrorized her children, but embarrassing her in public might be enough to do the trick.

Of course, at the end of the day, she's still living on The Land, which means that even if they're split up, these two will be back together by the end of the week.

Sadly, they deserve each other.