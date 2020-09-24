Jenelle Evans & David Eason: We've Been Married For 3 Horrible Years!

by at .

We don't often say this, but Jenelle Evans is right about something:

She says no one understands why she's still married to David Eason ... and yeah, we really can't argue with that!

Jenelle Evans and David Eason in 2020

Jenelle and David are one of those couples who have to overcompensate for the fact that they break up once a week by making grand public gestures on their anniversary.

Evans and Eason have been married three years this week -- and Jenelle has been reminding her fans of this fact every single day.

Of course, it was less than a year ago that Jenelle filed for a restraining order against David and moved to another state to get away from him.

Jenelle with David and Ensley

That seems like the sort of thing that would hit the reset button on a relationship, but hey -- they never actually got divorced, so we suppose Jenelle and David have technically been married for three years.

Anyway, Jenelle marked the occasion by posting a schmaltzy montage of video clips shot at various points in her relationship.

She left out the moments we remember most -- the times when David murdered her dog or broke her collarbone -- in favor of times when the two of them actually smiled in one another's presence for two or three seconds.

 
Jenlle and David Celebrate Three Years

"No one will ever understand our relationship, but that’s ok.. I don’t expect them to. Here’s to 3 years married!" Evans captioned the post.

She later added:

"Everyone thanks for the kind response! I have no idea where that intro is from! I imagine maybe Johnny Cash or something?"

Jenelle Evans and David Eason in December

(It took us about three seconds to google the voice-over and determine that it's Albert Finney from the movie Big Fish, followed by Anthony Hopkins from Meet Joe Black, but whatevs.)

We're not sure why Jenelle was so overwhelmed with the response.

As usual, the top comments on her post are overwhelmingly negative:

David Eason and Jenelle Evans: In Love

"Girl u don't even know what true love is and that's sad!" one person wrote.

"It's no OnEs BuSiNeSs - posts whole relationship on tv and online," another added, in a perfect summation of Jenelle's online persona.

"All she cares about is Dave screw her kids," a third commenter chimed in.

Jenelle and David Eason

One person got straight to the heart of the matter, asking, "How many of those three were you together?"

And another follower delivered one of our favorite Jenelle commensts of all time, writing:

"I can’t wait for the boys to be grown... and give back to dear old step daddy what they got."

Jenelle Evans with David and Ensley

Yes, it is satisfying to imagine adult Jace and Kaiser whupping David's prematurely aged ass in retribution for all the abuse they were forced to endure growing up.

Unfortunately, that's still quite a few years away.

We might have to slog through a dozen more anniversary videos and a about 300 more Jenelle-David breakups before that glorious day of retribution arrives.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason on July 4

So in a way, this is a happy occasion.

We can't bring ourselves to wish Jenelle and David a happy anniversary, as their relationship has brought so much misery to so many.

But we can celebrate the fact that each passing year brings them closer to the inevitable punishment they so richly deserve!

Show Comments
Stars:
Jenelle Evans, David Eason
Tag:
Instagram
Related Videos:
Jenelle Evans Videos, David Eason Videos, Instagram Videos
Uploaded by:
Uploaded:

Jenelle Evans Biography

Jenelle Picture
Jenelle Evans starred on 16 and Pregnant and now Teen Mom 2 on MTV. She is the mother of a 16-month-old, Jace, and has a troubled... More »
Full Name
Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans Photos

Jenlle and David Celebrate Three Years
Jenelle Evans, In Bikini, With Chicken
Jenelle Evans In a Bikini In 2020
Jenelle and David on TikTok
Jenelle in Tears
Jenelle Can Count

Jenelle Evans Videos

Jenelle Evans & David Eason: We've Been Married For 3 Horrible Years!
Jenelle Evans & David Eason: We've Been Married For 3 Horrible Years!
Jenelle Evans & David Eason Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With Embarrassing TikTok Video, Get Deservedly Roasted
Jenelle Evans & David Eason Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With Embarrassing TikTok Video, Get Deservedly Roasted
Drunk David Eason Kills, EATS Family Pet In Disgusting Video: Watch If You Must!
Drunk David Eason Kills, EATS Family Pet In Disgusting Video: Watch If You Must!