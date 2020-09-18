Jenelle Evans & David Eason Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With Embarrassing TikTok Video, Get Deservedly Roasted

Well, their public breakups might vastly outnumber the years that they've been together, but believe it or not, Jenelle Evans and David Eason tied the knot back on September 23, 2017.

That means if they can make it one more week without one of them burning down the she-shed with the other inside, they'll have been married for three whole years!

Of course, if you search their wedding date, google will tell you that the Easons broke up last year (screenshot below).

Which makes sense, considering Jenelle filed for a restraining order against David and moved to another state in 2019.

Usually that sort of thing means the relationship is at an end, but for the Easons, it's just one of many, many, many issues they've forced their way through in order to reach the three-year mark.

You name it, the Easons have endured it:

Assault charges, substance abuse, child neglect allegations, a murdered pet or two, more assault charges, life in a sinking swamp-house, racism scandals, more substance abuse ...

We figured these two would celebrate their anniversary by killing some brain cells in the shed and then going on a racist rant against Michelle Obama together.

But these days, Jenelle has a new favorite pastime.

She's a big, big fan of TikTok, which makes sense, as most of the users are in their teens, and thus, probably have no knowledge or clear memories of Jenelle's many atrocities.

So Evans marked the occasion of her almost-third anniversary by posting yet another dance video to the site.

"It’s our anniversary next week, so we are celebrating now. He messed me up tho," Evans captioned the video, as though David's video-bomb were spontaneous.

Now, Jenelle's TikTok dances have become the stuff of internet legend for all the wrong reasons.

Most users are of the opinion that they're legendarily bad.

And since David is widely reviled as a dog-killing, child-bullying bigot, this short clip was one of the most roast-worthy Evans ever posted.

Which is why comments were deleted and disabled shortly after it was posted.

So unfortunately, those comments have been scrubbed from the internet.

But fortunately, Jenelle posted a second video in which she dances to the same song, and we can assume the comments on the first clip were pretty similar:

"If my husband killed my puppy I would be gone," one viewer wrote.

"Yikes, that double-wide is gonna sink sooner than expected," another remarked.

You get the idea.

As always, we'd like to discourage anyone from posting negative comments about Jenelle's appearance.

If you want to go off on her for animal abuse, or her horrific dance moves, however, have at it ...