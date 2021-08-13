Jen Shah Screams, Bawls Over Arrest in Stunning Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Trailer

Jen Shah is not going down without a fight.

And not without a whole bunch of tears, either.

Bravo has released an extended preview for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2, making it very clear that not only won't the network punish Shah for her recent arrest...

... it will reward her with the show's most prominent storyline.

Shah, Mary Cosby, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Heather Gay and Lisa Barlow will all return as cast member this fall -- and they'll be joined on the show by Jennie Nguyen, who Jen describes as “a little firecracker.”

The newcomer will receive plenty of screen time, even cursing off Shah at one point in this trailer.

But we all know why folks will be tuning in this fall to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, don't we?

To see how the franchise handles Shah's arrest on fraud and money laundering charges.

The reality star was taken into custody this spring and accused of orchestrating a massive scheme.

She and her assitant allegedly lied to elderly victims, pretending they had unique business opportunities for these individuals... only to then sell their personal information to the highest bidder.

Shah pleaded not guilty to the charges in April.

In convicted across the board, she faces many years in prison.

"Do you know how f-cking scared I am?!" Jen cries in one scene before later joking with her attorney:

"Do I need to add Kim Kardashian to our legal team?"

Later, Meredith tells the group:

"Can we talk about the hundreds of lives she has ruined?"

From there, Whitney drops a bombshell directed at Meredith, making the following claim that sets Shah off:

"It looks like you may have had something to do with the fact that Jen was indicted."

"I swear to god if you have anything to do with the bulls--t charges against me, Meredith, you're f--king disgusting. You're f--king fraudulent," explodes Shah in response.

"Who's calling who a fraud?" Meredith claps back. "Love you, baby."

Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres on Bravo September 12 at 9/8c.

And Shah may have a lot more to worry about than how she's portrayed on screen this autumn.

In a press release announcing Shah's arrest earlier this year, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss blasted the Bravo personality.

"Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on 'reality' television... allegedly generated and sold 'lead lists' of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam," the lawyer said.

In actuality, this attorney continued?

"The so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims' money.

"Now, these defendants face time in prison for their alleged crimes."