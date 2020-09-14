Jen Harley: Chad Johnson Got Me Drunk and Took Advantage Of Me!

Last week, footage of Jen Harley giving a lap dance to Chad Johnson reminded the world that 2020 still has three more months of horrors in store.

Harley, as you may recall, is the baby mama of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro of Jersey Shore fame.

You might have thought that Jersey Shore featured some trashy behavior before, but everything Jen does makes Ronnie and his housemates look like the cast of Downton Abbey by comparison.

Similarly, Chad rose to fame on The Bachelorette, and he's since proven himself to be one of the most garbage human beings ever featured on that or any other reality show. Impressive!

These days, Chad is an aspiring adult film star who hopes to use his reality TV fame for become the next Ron Jeremy.

It's important to have dreams, kids!

Anyway, for obvious reasons, these two are a match made in heaven.

It was a little surprising to learn that people in Vegas are just hitting clubs with no masks on and grinding on people they just met, but other than that, nothing about this situation was shocking.

Until today, that is ...

Following the release of new footage that shows Jen and Chad passionately making out inside the same club, Harley has issued a statement saying she has zero interest in Johnson either sexually or romantically.

She certainly could have fooled us!

It seems Jen was just doing some work as an amateur real estate agent, and the next thing she knew, she was publicly making out with a fellow Z-lister.

These things happen!

"Jen Harley is not dating Chad or anyone for that matter. Jen is only friends with Chad and had met up with him to show him a house earlier that day for sale," a rep for Harley tells TMZ.

"Jen had not had anything to eat all day, she was drinking alcohol at the club and was extremely intoxicated. Jen does not remember anything in the video and is disgusted and embarrassed by her actions," the statement continues.

"Jen feels she was set up by Chad and his friends who were clearly taking videos to sell to the press."

Now, are we surprised that Chad Johnson is a douche bag who would take advantage of a drunk woman and make sure someone filmed the hook-up so that he could benefit from some free press?

Not in the slightest.

But we're a little surprised that Jen would admit to getting blackout drunk on a random weeknight.

You see, Jen is locked in a seemingly never-ending legal battle with Ronnie over custody of the former couple's 2-year-old daughter.

Both have argued that the other is an unfit parent, and now, Jen has inadvertently strengthened Ron's case.

Magro has been sober for over a year now, and he's frequently complained of Harley's substance abuse issues, telling the court that her hard-partying makes her incapable of providing a stable home life for Ariana.

Jen might have a hard time explaining this latest episode during their next hearing.

But hey, at least she learned a valuable lesson (albeit the hard way) -- guys named Chad are nothing but trouble.