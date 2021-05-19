Jana Kramer: Mike's Ultimate Betrayal Gave Me No Choice But Divorce!

For years, Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's marriage and their brand has been defined by one thing.

So, fans weren't shocked to hear that there was once again some sort of cheating incident.

The only surprise was that, this time, Jana filed to divorce Mike.

In a new interview, she is sharing how she found out, how Mike is feeling, and what she has told their kids.

As you can see in this clip, Jana Kramer gave a remote interview to Billy Bush.

She confirmed that she learned of her ex's latest cheating incident through DMs and "cell phone stuff."

"That and some more ..." Jana revealed.

"Let's just say it was bad enough that I had no choice," Jana teased.

Previously, she had stated that she was in her "anger phase" of grieving her marriage.

"I'm kind of at acceptance now," Jana updated. "I got really angry -- it's not what I wanted."

"I feel kind of silly because the last time I was on [EXTRA] it was with him," Jana recalled.

At the time, the two spoke "about how we were fighting for my marriage."

Jana expressed: "I was angry because that was a lie on his part."

"Now, I am like, 'Okay, it sucks and it's unfair,'" Jana acknowledged.

"And," she continued, "it's not what I dreamt of for my family, for my kids."

Jana noted that "now I have to figure out how to accept it."

"Walk on, be the best mom I can be for my kids, shift work and figure it out," Jana expressed.

"Looking back, I'm like, 'Okay, it kind of makes sense,'" she admitted.

"I wanted so badly to believe this version that he was portraying," Jana described.

"It's just that ultimate betrayal," Jana referred to Mike's cheating.

This, she said, was "when you realize it wasn't what it was and that’s hard to live with."

But she said that it "helps with the process of moving on" just knowing that she "did everything [she] could."

"That's why I didn't leave when I found out about everything five years ago," Jana recalled.

"I wanted to look my kids in the eye," she explained, "and say I did everything I could to fight for the marriage."

"It just becomes a point where I have to fight for myself," Jana continued.

"I have to fight for my kids," Jana affirmed. "I have to fight for my happiness."

"Clearly, I was the only one doing the fighting," she remarked.

Meanwhile, she has also been the only one talking, as Mike has yet to make a public statement.

But Jana opined that Mike "is at peace" with the divorce decision.

"He knew if this one thing happened, he knew that I was gone," she stated.

And yet Jana continues to be vague about the details. Understandable, but fans expect her to share more in the future.

"He made his bed," Jana said. "I wish he would have thought of the family and all the work we did."

She expressed: "I hope he gets the help he wants and needs."

Jana also gave credit to her friends who supported her in the wake of this betrayal.

Jana also spoke of her kids, 5-year-old Jolie and 2-year-old Jace.

"Jolie knows and she's kind of telling everyone, which kind of breaks my heart," she shared.

"She's like, 'Daddy and Mommy have different houses,'" Jana explained.

"That just hurts my heart because again, that's not what I wanted. She's great," Jana shared.

"Jace, the first month… They've always had both of us, both of us are essentially stay-at-home parents," she contextualized.

"So," Jana explained, "I think that was really hard on him."

Jana then shared: "I think now that we're getting into a good parenting schedule, they're okay."

She also revealed that she, coincidentally, underwent a breast augmentation just two weeks before uncovering Mike's cheating.

"Now that I'm healed, I'm like, 'I got a divorce body, okay?'" Jana quipped.