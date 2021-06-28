Jamie Lynn Spears: I've Secretly Supported Britney All Along! I'm Not Complicit!

In the wake of Britney Spears' historic testimony about her own conservatorship, everything's topsy-turvy.

From Justin Timberlake voicing his support to Wendy Williams joining the right side of history, there are millions on her side.

But the silence from her own sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, has left many feeling disturbed.

After Britney made many comments about her family, Jamie Lynn is finally speaking ... and getting roasted for it.

On Monday, June 28, Britney's 30-year-old sister, Nickelodeon alum Jamie Lynn Spears, spoke to fans on Instagram.

"Hey everybody, I just wanted to take a second to address things," she began.

She knows that people are wondering why she hasn't spoken out already.

"The only reason I haven't before," Jamie Lynn began, "is because I felt like until my sister is able to speak for herself ..."

"... and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn't my place," she said.

"Or it wasn't the right thing to do," Jamie Lynn suggested.

"Now that she has very clearly spoken and said what she needed," Jamie Lynn observed.

"I feel like I can follow her lead," she expressed.

"And," Jamie Lynn added, "say what I feel I need to say."

"Since the day I was born, I have only loved, adored, and supported my sister," Jamie Lynn claimed.

"This is my freaking big sister," she added, "before any of this bulls--t."

Of course, it was that sisterly bond and Jamie Lynn's apparent inaction that raised so much criticism to begin with.

"I don't care if she wants to run away to the rain forest and have a gazillion babies in the middle of nowhere," Jamie Lynn bizarrely commented.

"Or," she continued, "come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before."

Jamie Lynn said that fans can believe her "because I have nothing to gain or lose, either way."

Jamie Lynn went on to claim that "the situation" does not impact her "either way."

She then reiterated "I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness."

A lot of fans are unconvinced, and feel like Jamie Lynn is showing her alleged support too little, too late.

"I have made a very conscious choice to only participate in her life as her sister," Jamie Lynn insisted.

She added that she also has a role "as an aunt to those boys."

"Maybe I didn't support the way the public may have liked me to," Jamie Lynn acknowledged.

Derisively, she dismissed public calls by saying "with a hashtag on a public platform."

"But I can assure you I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag," she added.

"And," Jamie declared, "I'll support her long after ... note that."

"Not that I owe the public anything," Jamie Lynn noted after sharing that she has worked and paid her own bills since childhood.

She declared: "Because my sister knows that I love and support her."

"That's the only person I owe anything to," she expressed.

Jamie Lynn asked for prayers from fans, but most are hoping to see more action on her part.

And frankly, the fact that she is only publicly weighing in after Britney has spoken out ... that rubs people the wrong way.

Should Jamie Lynn's claims in her video be believed?

Stan Twitter immediately noted some contradictions between Jamie Lynn's words and her sister's testimony.

"My sister knows i love and support her," Jamie Lynn claimed during her Instagram video.

Meanwhile, Britney testified that her family did nothing when her father enacted the conservatorship.

Additionally, Britney testified: "my family has lived off my conservatorship for 13 years."

Her testimony also included: "I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you."

Britney could have said "father" or "parents." She said "family."

Many have wondered how much communication there has been between the sisters.

Was Britney's testimony the first time that Jamie Lynn realized that Britney wanted the world to know how how she feels?

Have they even spoken since last week's hearing?

Britney (and Jamie Lynn's) own brother referred to managing Britney as "the family business" in an interview just last year.

Fans have a lot of questions about how the conservatorship was put into place and how Britney's money has been managed.

Whether or not Jamie Lynn was complicit in any of that is a question, but even if she was not ... has she done all that she could?