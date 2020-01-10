Hannah Brown Claps Back Over Shady Jake Owen Song

Some very vocal The Bachelor viewers have been slamming Hannah Brown's return on Peter Weber's season, calling it unfair ... and worse.

A Country singer even penned a song about Hannah. Chris Harrison liked it, and Hannah is clapping back.

Jake Owen is a Country singer. On Thursday, January 9, he shared a short video of himself singing about Hannah Brown.

It seems that he (playfully) has an issue with Hannah's guest spot on Peter's season.

"Monday night, my girlfriend had the damn TV on and all you heard about on the new Bachelor was Alabama Hannah," Jake complains.

"It was just Alabama Hannah everywhere," he characterizes. "She won’t go away."

"Believe it or not, I met her on the last season of The Bachelorette," Jake says.

He details: "I played ‘Made For You’ for them in I think it was like Rhode Island or something."

"She’s a cool girl," Jake acknowledges.

He emphasizes that his video and his song is "not even a dig at the actual Alabama Hannah."

"Alabama Hannah, what do you want? / If it’s love that you need, well then honey, it’s gone,” Jake sings.

“You had your chances, so won’t you leave me alone," he croons. "Alabama Hannah, won’t you go on back home."

"I been out here in California, I’ve been soaking up the sun," Jake goes on, singing from Peter's perspective.

He continues: "There’s lots of pretty ladies, and I can’t pick just one."

“I’m flying high, I got peace of mind," Jake's lyrics continue. "I already raised the bar."

His song complains: "Now you’re showing up here tonight, who do you think you are?."

"Alabama Hannah won’t you roll on with the tide. … Alabama Hannah, honey, get out of my life," Jake sings.

In additional lyrics, he refers to her as both a "beauty queen” and “dancing star," referring to her pageant past and her Dancing With The Stars win.

"Well I guess you think you messed up since you seen me moving on," Jake sings.

He accuses her of "Thinking we could pick up, right where we left off."

“But you got to lay in the bed you made, and I hate to let you down," Jake sings, again from Peter's perspective.

"Girl this ain’t no windmill," he jokes. "We can’t go round and round."

Chris Harrison clearly appreciated the song (and the free hype for the show), and tweeted to that effect.

"My man @jakeowen speaking his truth to Hannah B on behalf of Peter #TheBachelor," he acknowledged on Twitter.

Real talk, it is an absolute dream for any show to have people writing songsa bout it for free.

The whole reason that producers wanted Hannah on Season 24 was because she is polarizing.

Hannah saw Chris' tweet and clapped back.

"Better just be his truth Christopher," she cautioned.

"I’m not just chop liver now," she rminded him.

Hannah joked: "You still have to love me and try to understand my mess. @chrisbharrison."

Chris offered a good-natured reply.

"Haha you know I’ll always love you girl," he wrote to Hannah.

He affirmed "You’re family and family sticks together through the good the bad and the mascara…”

“Now that’s a country song," Chris ended his tweet.