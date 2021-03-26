Grey's Anatomy Teases Yet Another Return, Meredith's Possible Death

There's no way Grey's Anatomy will kill off Meredith... right?

In the past, this would have been our only reaction to the ABC drama pretending as if the fate of its main character was truly hanging in the balance.

The thing is, however, Grey's Anatomy may come to an end this spring.

The program's showrunner has admitted as much, prompting us to wonder whether or not Meredith will ever wake up from her coronavirus-induced coma, the one that has caused her to visit multiple late loved ones on a beach in her subconscious.

Thus far, we've spent time with McDreamy and even with George O'Malley.

Next Thursday night, meanwhile, ABC isn't even bothering to keep its shocking guest star a secret.

As previewed in the video featured here, Meredith will once again embark a dream sequence -- and this time she'll be visted by her late sister Lexie, portrayed by Chyler Leigh.

A trailer of the highly anticipated reunion aired after the show's Thursday, March 25 episode.

"The surprise beach guest you've been waiting for," read the words on the screen during the promo for the upcoming April 1 installment.

The footage then depicts Meredith's delighted reaction as she greets her sister with an excited, "Lexie!"

Cue a laugh from Lexie and cue Meredith remarking "I like it here."

"Are you gonna stay?" Lexie -- who was killed off in a place crash way back in May 2012 -- asks in response.

And that's the question, isn't it?

Speaking this month to The Hollywood Reporter, executive producerr Krista Vernoff told the publication:

"I'm planning a season and a finale that could function as either a season finale or a series finale.

"I'm planning for both contingencies and it's hard and it's not ideal. It's not where I wish we were."

ABC has not yet renewed Grey's Anatomy for Season 18, but the show remains very highly-related.

The contract of star Ellen Pompeo runs out this spring, however, and it's safe to assume the drama's future is tied to her choosing to sign a new deal or not.

Vernoff says she has stories in place for a farewell and for renewal -- she just wants to know which it will be before cameras start rolling.

"I've told [ABC] that I have to know before I'm making the finale what we're making," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

"Because there are a couple of character threads that will change. I've got plans for both contingencies.

"Either there will be closure or I will build something in that allows me to have a bit of a cliffhanger and a thread for next season."

We ought to know the answer soon enough.

But, as Vernoff and company maybe plan to wrap the series up for good, we really must consider the possibility that Meredith wont survive until the end.

If any show were to put its lead in the ground to conclude its very impressive run, Grey's Anatomy would be it, don't you think?

Check out the intriguing preview now!