Grey's Anatomy Says Goodbye to Alex Karev: Prepare to Cry!

Prepare the Kleenex, Grey's Anatomy fans.

Get the tissues out.

Just get ready to all-out bawl, okay?

About six weeks after Justin Chambers stunned the television universe by announcing his departure from this beloved ABC hit, the series is preparing to officially say goodbye to Dr. Alex Karev.

The last time we saw Chambers -- who had been a full-time cast member since the very first episode -- on the show was back in November.

He simply said he was leaving to care for his mother at the time, with very little information given on air after that. There was no formal farewell or anything, that's for sure.

We were later told by the Grey's Anatomy showrunner that closure was planned for Karev, but we not told what this meant exactly.

And the promo released by ABC on Thursday night didn't really answer this question in any meaningful way.

"After 16 seasons, we're saying goodbye to Dr. Alex Karev. Next Thursday, she how his story ends," the promo says.

Could the series actually kill off yet another fan favorite once again? Just as it did with George and McSteamy and McDreamy and Meredith's sister?!?

We doubt it. But you never know when it comes to Grey's Anatomy.

At the end of the Thursday, February 27, episode, Jo (Camilla Luddington) got her hopes up when there was a knock on her door.

However, it ended up being Link (Chris Carmack) -- not Alex -- and she broke down as a result.

“I called his mom. He wasn’t there. He’d never been there,” Jo said, before bursting into tears. “I think he woke up one day and felt the need to escape his life and me.”

We'll soon find out precisely what Alex felt the need to do, and if the program would really end the life of yet another long-running character, this time off-screen.

ABC confirmed back in January that the November 14 installment was Chambers' final episode, so it's likely that we will not actually see new footage of Karev next week.

"There's no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that's defined so much of my life for the past 15 years," Chambers said in his statement last month, adding:

"For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices.

And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."

Watch the emotional promo now... if you're ready to do so.

It's about to get very dusty in here, people.