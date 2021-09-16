Floribama Shore Trailer Teases Fights, Tears, Rampant Toe Sucking

by at .

Last season, we saw that even amidst the pandemic, the Floribama Shore cast is a crazy, messy family.

This season ... that's clearly still very much the case.

Season 5's superteaser trailer includes everything from fights to medical emergencies to gratuitous toe sucking.

Yes, toe sucking. And apparently there's way more of it than the trailer showed us.

Floribama Shore season 5 trailer 01 of 13

With COVID-19 hitting hard during Season 4's filming, the family took a trip to Montana to party away from civilization.

It was the smart move and the right move.

For Season 5 (beginning Thursday, September 16), they're back down south ... and every bit as messy as ever.

Floribama Shore season 5 trailer 02 of 13

As you can see in the trailer, the cast is back in action.

That means Nilsa PRowant, Codi Butts, Aimee Hall, and Kirk Medas.

It also means Jeremiah Buoni, Candace Rice, and Gus Smyrnios.

Floribama Shore season 5 trailer 03 of 13

The trailer is filled to the brim with, of course, partying and drinking.

Please remember that none of these people are role models.

There are some serious moments, however.

Floribama Shore season 5 trailer 04 of 13

There appears to be a very serious ATV accident.

How serious it is remains unclear, but we see the vehicle slide into an uncontrolled roll.

That is very much not good for the vehicle or for the driver.

Floribama Shore season 5 trailer 05 of 13

As a result, an emergency medical ATV -- wisely waiting on standby -- speeds into action.

We don't know how bad it was.

We do, in the superteaser trailer, see plenty of tears, but cannot be certain of the context.

Floribama Shore season 5 trailer 06 of 13

Nilsa is pregnant, and has spoken in interviews about how eye-opening it was to have that experience.

She was, after all, the only sober person in an entire house full of nonstop binge-drinking.

Pregnancy is enough of a wild journey on its own without such an unusual circle of friends.

Floribama Shore season 5 trailer 07 of 13

Not every moment is happy, silly, sad, or drunk.

(Well ... maybe still drunk)

There are moments of real aggression and fighting.

Floribama Shore season 5 trailer 08 of 13

There is also what can only be described as toe-sucking.

The trailer only shows Codi sucking on a toe.

However, apparently this foot action was wide-ranging among the men on the cast.

Floribama Shore season 5 trailer 09 of 13

Alongside a couple of her castmates, Nilsa spoke to TooFab about the trailer.

"There was some fights that surprised me between some people," she reflected.

Nilsa admitted that she hasn't seen what made it into the edit: "I mean, I don't know what all is going to make it."

Floribama Shore season 5 trailer 10 of 13

"But there might be a toe-sucking incident that led to a fistfight," Nilsa teased.

She shared that this is something "that I remember because I was the only sober one the whole time."

Nilsa was sober "because I was pregnant, so I remember everything that happened."

Floribama Shore season 5 trailer 11 of 13

"That was after a lot of beers and everything like that," Codi announced.

"It's probably the first time, actually the first time, that I've ever had another man suck my toes," he claimed.

Nilsa replied: "I don't believe that!"

Floribama Shore season 5 trailer 12 of 13

"I can't believe Codi did that," Aimee commented.

Apparently, Codi didn't even remember -- or is pretending to not remember -- returning the favor.

 "Was I sucking toes?" he asked with a laugh. "I don't know. I don't remember."

Floribama Shore season 5 trailer 13 of 13

"All the boys sucked each other's toes in the house, I was there, I saw it" Nilsa declared, setting the record straight.

"Oh s--t. I do remember sucking Candice's toes in the hot tub," Codi admitted.

"It wasn't only Candice’s toes you were sucking," Nilsa replied. "We get confused when things get really crazy in our house. This is like a normal day for us." 

Show Comments
Tag:
Floribama Shore
Related Videos:
Floribama Shore Videos
Uploaded by:
Uploaded:
Duration:

Floribama Shore

Floribama Shore Photos

Floribama Shore Cast Toasts to Season 4
Nilsa Prowant on Season 4
Gus Smyrnios on Season 4
Codi Butts, Kirk Medas, and Gus Smyrnios
Candace Rice on Floribama Shore
Floribama Shore Cast Cheers for Season 4

Floribama Shore Videos

Floribama Shore Trailer Teases Fights, Tears, Rampant Toe Sucking
Floribama Shore Trailer Teases Fights, Tears, Rampant Toe Sucking
Floribama Shore Season 4 Premiere Date, Trailer Revealed: We're a Crazy Family!
Floribama Shore Season 4 Premiere Date, Trailer Revealed: We're a Crazy Family!