Fernanda Flores Breaks Down Over Jonathan Rivera Rebound Engagement

Things could not be more over for Fernanda Flores and Jonathan Rivera.

But just because the 90 Day Fiance couple divorced doesn't mean that they disappeared.

Fernanda is on the Discovery Plus spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life.

And her marriage may be over, but on some level, she still feels emotionally tethered to Jon.

Fernanda Flores was a teenager -- but legally an adult -- when she met Jonathan Rivera.

Jonathan, in his early 30s, was clubbing in Mexico City while on vacation.

The two hotties hit it off right away, and Jon even extended his vacation to spend more time with her.

The two of them became engaged and used the K-1 visa process, also going on 90 Day Fiance.

Though Jonathan's family is from Chicago, he was living in Lumberton, North Carolina.

NC is home to multiple populous cities with thriving cultural scenes. Lumberton, however, is a modest-sized town.

Fernanda over time began to feel increasingly alone in Lumberton, with only Jon's friends for company.

Jonathan works as a realtor, and Fernanda spent a lot of time home alone with basically nothing to do.

Additionally, she was alarmed with Jon's drinking and flirtatious behavior -- real signs that he wasn't ready to settle down.

The two had a very bitter split in late 2018, going their separate ways after a fight.

It was a long time coming, and neither showed any suggestion of wanting to reconcile.

Jonathan immediately spoke out, while Fernanda took months before she came forward with her side of things.

Jonathan also began dating again and, before we were really into the summer of 2019, had a serious girlfriend.

He and Janelle Miller eventually went Instagram Official after what felt like ages of teasing.

In the summer of 2020, after his divorce from Fernanda was finalized, Jon proposed to Janelle. She said yes.

Meanwhile, Fernanda was still healing from she described as a toxic and abusive marriage.

She moved to Chicago, to work as a model, to work as a waitress, and to be near family.

Fortunately, she was able to remain in the United States.

On this 90 Day: The Single Life sneak peek, Fernanda is in an exercise class with her friends.

Clearly, this was filmed in the back half of 2020, because as she discusses her dating life, she gets some news.

One of her friends recently saw, by chance, her ex-husband, Jonathan Rivera.

Chicago has a population of over 2.7 million. This is no 20,000-person hamlet where everyone bumps into everyone.

Fernanda is visibly distressed by the news.

When she hears it, she's stunned and stops moving. As she processes it on camera, she breaks down into tears.

Why? Because she finds it heartbreaking that Jonathan not only found a new girl just months after their divorce, but got engaged to her.

And now they're living in Chicago -- a move that Jon was apparently unwilling to make for Fernanda during their marriage.

It's not that Fernanda wants him back. She just feels like this is twisting the knife in their failed, toxic marriage.