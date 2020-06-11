Farrah Abraham Wields a Vibrator, Smacks Daughter in Bizarre Video

Reality TV villain Farrah Abraham may consider herself to be a respected icon, but at the moment she's more of a middling TikTok star.

Her new video, in which she wields a vibrator and whacks her 11-year-old daughter Sophia, has fans up in arms.

Farrah Abraham is up to her old tricks again.

This time, she is combining two of her most infamous habits.

In a new TikTok video, she is "playfully" smacking her daughter with various objects.

She also for some reason decided to use the #blacklivesmatter hashtag, possibly in an attempt to use an important topic to get more views.

One of the "items" that Farrah plops onto Sophia is their puppy. That poor thing.

She also uses a pizza box. (Amd I being uptight or is it weird to just have a pizza box and eat out of it in the car?)

But Farrah being Farrah, she can't leave it at that.

Farrah makes sure that everyone can see that one of the items in her hand is a vibrator.

Oh, Farrah. She really holds that vibrator up to the camera, too, almost like some sort of twisted product placement.

"No kids or dogs were harmed in the making of this tiktok," Farrah writes in the caption.

Now, to be clear, Sophia is laughing and giggling the whole time as Farrah bonks her with objects.

The bit with the pizza box may be kind of gross (again maybe it's just me; I don't touch food with my hands), Sophia is not being hurt.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, TikTok was just a deeply shady video site with suspicious ties to the Chinese military.

It could never fill the void left by Vine.

Now, it's still all of that, but people capable of experiencing "boredom" have been turning to TikTok for months.

And opportunists who are chasing clout have been doing the same thing. Naturally, Farrah seemingly can't get enough.

She has been dragging Sophia into it, of course, using her 11-year-old daughter like a prop to chase views.

While parents exploiting their children for online popularity is nothing new, Farrah takes things a step further.

She doesn't want to simply entertain her viewers. Honestly, would she even know how?

Farrah wants to take things a step further by shocking them. Only then can she get the attention that she craves.

Last month, Farrah got her daughter to help her advertise "cock block" masks.

To "cock block" someone is to interfere with their attempt to get laid, such as by hanging out as an unwelcome third wheel.

Having the phrase across a mask makes it an obvious oral sex joke -- which was not appropriate.

We're not pretending that no 11-year-olds know what oral sex is, but they just should not be advertising sex jokes.

Worse than her inappropriate TikToks was her plea for attention earlier this month.

Farrah filmed herself yelling at people, many of whom were black, for ten minutes.

She accused them of being "looters" and bragged about calling the LAPD on them during a time of escalating police brutality.

Whether some of the people she accused had actually looted a CVS is kind of irrelevant. What she did was simply not okay.

And when Farrah isn't acting like a free guard for an $85 billion corporation, she's berating helpless food service workers.

Sophia recorded her mom going "ultimate Karen" on a fast food worker who surely did not deserve it.

The thing about Farrah is that she seeks engagement and attention.

On some level, she knows that bad behavior gets attention. On another level, bad behavior seems to come naturally to her.